Mosi wins Best Tea Making Equipment Innovation at World Tea Expo

Mosi's award-winning All-in-One Infuser features flip-to-steep technology and attachments for brewing tea, coffee, cold brew and Matcha

LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosi, maker of the world's first multibrew infuser, is proud to announce that its Mosi All-in-One Infuser has been named the Best Tea Making Equipment Innovation as part of Questex's 2022 World Tea Best of Awards. The award was announced on Monday, March 21 at the World Tea Conference & Expo in Las Vegas, NV.

Mosi's award-winning All-in-One Infuser features patented designs that simplify how and where you brew the perfect cup of your favorite beverage. The world's only portable multibrew infuser features interchangeable sieves for brewing loose leaf tea, coffee, matcha and cold brew in the same bottle. Mosi's flip-to-steep technology lets you brew your beverage on your time - just fill your sieve with tea/coffee/matcha, fill your bottle with water, secure the lid and flip when you are ready to brew. Even the spout was carefully crafted for an optimal tasting experience, with a design inspired by Ancient Chinese teacups.

"We are thrilled to accept this award from the World Tea Expo," said Paul Davis, Founder and CEO, Mosi Tea. "We set out to make a product that makes it easy for people to enjoy world-class tea, coffee and matcha without the hassle. This award is wonderful validation for the three years we spent developing the All-in-One Infuser and the incredible support we received from our Kickstarter backers that helped us get here."

To learn more about the award-winning Mosi All-in-one Infuser, visit www.mositea.com for more information.

About Mosi Tea: Based in Durham North Carolina, Mosi Tea develops innovative beverage products and sells some of the world's best loose leaf teas. The company's flagship infuser is the only portable, multibrew infuser with mess-free attachments to make the perfect cup of anything. For more details, see www.mositea.com .

View original content:

SOURCE Mosi Tea