Jesse Hunter Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe as Healthcare Operating Partner

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare and technology industries, announced today that Jesse Hunter will join the Firm as an Operating Partner in its Healthcare Group. Mr. Hunter is an accomplished executive with extensive experience driving growth and creating value across the healthcare ecosystem.

Mr. Hunter spent the last 20 years in leadership roles at Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), where he helped build a $125 billion, multi-national healthcare enterprise. In his most recent role, Mr. Hunter served as Executive Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions and Chief Strategy Officer. While at Centene, he instituted a diversification strategy to expand from a single-product managed care plan to a national leader across government-focused healthcare programs and populations. Prior to joining Centene, Mr. Hunter worked in mergers and acquisitions at Humana Inc. and for Healthcare Financial Partners, a publicly traded specialty finance company.

David Caluori, General Partner at WCAS, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Jesse to the WCAS Team. We look forward to Jesse's contributions to the strategic direction and success of our growing portfolio of healthcare companies, particularly in managed care and population health."

Mr. Hunter said, "I have known Dave and the WCAS team for many years and have a lot of respect for the organization's healthcare expertise, creativity, and subject matter depth. I am excited to be a part of this world-class team and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of the portfolio."

Mr. Hunter earned his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Miami University of Ohio and his M.B.A. from Washington University's Olin Business School in St. Louis, Missouri, from which he received a Distinguished Alumni Award in 2014. He also serves as a board member and strategic advisor to healthcare, technology and non-profit organizations including the Community Health in Partnership Services, a free health clinic that promotes wellness for the uninsured and underserved.

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: healthcare and technology. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling $30 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

WCAS Contacts:

Jon Rather

212-893-9570

JRather@wcas.com

Greg Lau

212-893-9586

GLau@wcas.com

