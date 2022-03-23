9am.health Further Expands Virtual Diabetes Clinic by Partnering With Ascensia to Add the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE Blood Glucose Meter to Its Patient Toolkit

Blood glucose meters allow regular at-home blood sugar checks to complement telemedicine visits, diabetes medications, lab tests, and ongoing diabetes care

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 9am.health announces that it now offers the CONTOUR®NEXT ONE blood glucose meter and CONTOUR® NEXT test strips to its patients with type 2 diabetes and prediabetes to complement its all-in-one virtual diabetes care offering.

9am.health patients can now conveniently add Ascensia's Diabetes Care's blood glucose meter and test strips to their personalized treatment plan, with the meter offered free of charge to all patient care plans. The test strip add-on is available through a monthly or quarterly subscription alongside their existing care plan for diabetes medications and ongoing medical care. Additionally, patients can further supplement their plan with a one-time order of a lancing device and lancets.

Regular self-monitoring of blood glucose can be critical to managing diabetes and preventing complications, but many insurance plans still ration test strips or, if paid out of pocket, add to the monthly costs burdened on people living with diabetes. At $15 per month, blood glucose testing is more affordable through 9am.health compared to popular offline and online retailers and pharmacies. Furthermore, easy online ordering with a subscription at 9am.health can save patients the time and hassle of obtaining and reordering supplies.

"Answers for health questions shouldn't be collected and forgotten between appointments, medications shouldn't be another errand, and prescriptions shouldn't be interrupted because of a busy schedule. We take on more of this burden, so our patients can lean back and have their medications, supplies, lab tests, and health team brought to them", said Frank Westermann, Co-Founder and co-CEO of 9am.health. "The availability of blood glucose meters has been repeatedly requested by our customers from the very beginning, and we are proud to have partnered with Ascensia to provide their exceptional CONTOUR®NEXT ONE meter."

Frank Held, Head BGM Marketing and Strategy at Ascensia Diabetes Care, added, "We are excited to team up with 9am.health to bring the benefits of our products to more people with diabetes. Our remarkably accurate1 CONTOUR®NEXT ONE glucose meter is a great addition to their virtual diabetes clinic. We look forward to working together to help make it as simple and affordable as possible for people to manage their diabetes."

Patients can now add a free CONTOUR®NEXT ONE blood glucose meter and 100- 300 test strips to their 9am.health personalized treatment plan. The offer is available to patients who have a quarterly subscription.

100 test strips every 3 months at $15 per month

200 test strips every 3 months at $30 per month

300 test strips every 3 months at $45 per month

A pack of 100 lancets can be added at a one-time cost of $13.

About 9am.health

9am.health is a virtual diabetes clinic providing affordable medications, labs, and personalized, compassionate medical care for people living with prediabetes and type 2 diabetes. Founded in 2021 by the management team behind mySugr, 9am.health is available directly to consumers through a low-cost monthly subscription that connects people with a care team of licensed providers, pharmacists, and nutritionists. Headquartered in San Diego, 9am.health is backed by Founders Fund, Define Ventures, Speedinvest and iSeed Ventures. For more information, please visit www.9am.health .

About Ascensia Diabetes Care

Ascensia Diabetes Care is a global company focused entirely on helping people with diabetes. Our mission is to empower those living with diabetes through innovative solutions that simplify and improve their lives.

We are home to the world-renowned CONTOUR® portfolio of blood glucose monitoring systems and the exclusive global distribution partner for the Eversense® continuous glucose monitoring systems from Senseonics. These products combine advanced technology with user-friendly functionality to help people with diabetes manage their condition and make a positive difference to their lives. As a trusted partner in the diabetes community, we collaborate closely with healthcare professionals and other partners to ensure our products meet the highest standards of accuracy, precision and reliability, and that we conduct our business compliantly and with integrity.

Ascensia is a member of PHC Group and was established in 2016 through the acquisition of Bayer Diabetes Care by PHC Holdings Corporation (formerly Panasonic Healthcare). Ascensia products are sold in more than 125 countries. Ascensia has around 1,500 employees and operations in 31 countries.

For further information, please visit the Ascensia Diabetes Care website at: http://www.ascensia.com

©2022 Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG. All right reserved. Ascensia, the Ascensia Diabetes Care logo and Contour are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG.



