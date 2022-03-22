Advertise Purple Ranks No. 52 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Pacific Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 252 Percent

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific list had an average growth rate of 195% percent

SANTA MONICA, Calif., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Advertise Purple is No. 52 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful private companies within the Pacific region economy generating sustainable growth and jobs.

Advertise Purple Ranks No. 52 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Pacific Region’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies (PRNewswire)

We were recognized for growing by 252% over the course of 2021 and third among all advertising companies in our region.

"I couldn't be more proud of our team; I am in awe of our ability to perform at such a high level for so long. Earning this prestigious award from Inc. for a third consecutive year makes the investment well worth it.

Although, the truth is, growth sucks. Recipients of this award rarely talk about the constant discomfort, long nights, and therapy sessions required to sustain growth at this scale, but I believe it's worth addressing.

The companies who have made this list are just like us; customer service and progress are on their minds when they wake up and go to sleep. But company mantras and mission statements can only take you so far. The rest of the journey is connected through blood, sweat, tears, and unbridled persistence.

Thank you to our employees, customers, and Inc. for the recognition; we'll continue to apply the same effort toward our service as we did ten years ago."

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Pacific. Between 2018 and 2020, these 150 private companies had an average growth rate of 195% percent and, in 2020 alone, they added 10,252 jobs and $5.1 billion to the Pacific region's economy. Companies based in the Irvine, Santa Monica, and Venice, California, areas had the highest growth rate overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals Pacific, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/pacific starting March 15, 2022.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

About Advertise Purple, Inc.

Advertise Purple has helped over 3,000 brands in 23 verticals generate $3B in affiliate revenue, making us the leader in partnership marketing management. Through a combination of experience, exclusive proprietary affiliate partnership technology Purply™, and our team of 150+, Advertise Purple provides award-winning affiliate program management for Enterprise, SMB, and international e-commerce brands looking to drive performance-based online customer acquisition.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Advertise Purple Partnership Marketing Technology (PRNewswire)

