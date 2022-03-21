Logicalis US Honored on the CRN® Tech Elite 250 List for 11th Year

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Serving as a testament to its success in delivering innovative customer solutions, Logicalis US, an international IT solution and managed services provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, named the company to the 2022 Tech Elite 250 list. This list recognizes solution providers across the U.S. and Canada that have earned the highest level of technical certifications from leading technology suppliers such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, Cisco and more. This represents the eleventh time that Logicalis has been named to the Tech Elite 250.

Logicalis US provides technology solutions, services and expertise in the area of security, modern data center, collaboration, networking and cloud for customers to meet today's IT challenges. The company works with its partners to maintain high levels of certification and achieve the highest tiers within partner programs. Logicalis' status as a Cisco Global Gold and Microsoft Azure Expert MSP reinforces its continued commitment to leveraging strong industry partnerships to provide customers the best solutions for their businesses.

"As Architects of Change™, we are committed to working alongside customers and providing effective solutions that contribute to their business success. Recognition on the CRN Tech Elite 250 underscores our work to deliver expert-level service to customers across the country," said Logicalis US CEO Jon Groves. "We are honored to be on the list for an eleventh time and will remain focused on bringing the best, most innovative solutions alongside our industry partners. I want to thank and congratulate all employees for their roles in earning us this continued recognition."

Solution providers on the Tech Elite 250 are recognized for their commitment to supporting customers with training and expertise to help them overcome today's IT challenges and achieve full digital transformation across the enterprise.

"CRN's annual Tech Elite 250 list recognizes solution providers that have earned top-level certifications from key technology suppliers and proven their ability to consistently meet the high standards of their customers and partners," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers featured on this list have maintained a consistent focus on innovation and have built a comprehensive understanding of the ever-evolving technologies and practices that enable ongoing success in the IT channel. We're proud to honor them in this manner."

Coverage of the Tech Elite 250 will be featured in the April issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/techelite250.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

About Logicalis US

Award-winning Logicalis US works alongside our customers to recommend, plan, and implement a digital transformation strategy that aligns with their business goals. Through our consulting and managed services and with our longtime strategic partners, we then deliver custom security, network, collaboration, cloud, and data center solutions.

Logicalis employs over 6,400 people worldwide, including highly trained service specialists who design, deploy and manage complex IT infrastructures to meet the needs of over 10,000 corporate and public sector customers. To achieve this, Logicalis maintains strong partnerships with technology leaders such as Cisco, HPE, IBM, EMC, NetApp, Microsoft, VMware and ServiceNow on an international basis. It has specialized solutions for enterprise and medium-sized companies in vertical markets covering financial services, TMT (telecommunications, media and technology), education, healthcare, retail, government, manufacturing and professional services, helping customers benefit from cutting-edge technologies in a cost-effective way.

The Logicalis Group has annualized revenues of over $1.5 billion from operations in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific and is one of the leading IT and communications solution integrators specializing in the areas of advanced technologies and services.

The Logicalis Group is a division of Datatec Limited, listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, with revenues of over $4.1 billion.

