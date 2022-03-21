InventHelp Inventor Develops Eco-Friendly Sipping Straw for Beverages (IPL-851)

PITTSBURGH, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an eco-friendly sipping straw for beverages," said an inventor, from Indianapolis, Ind., "so I invented the CUCUMBER STRAW. My design reduces the waste associated with plastic straws and it won't deteriorate and leave an unpleasant taste like paper straws."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved drinking straw option. In doing so, it offers an eco-friendly alternative to plastic and paper straws. As a result, it could help to reduce waste and it offers a healthy snack that may contribute to healthier skin. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for consumers and eating/drinking establishments. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-IPL-851, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

