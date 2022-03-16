Talend and Accenture enable Thryv Australia to fulfill vision of becoming a fully digital company

Australia's leading marketing partner uses Talend and Accenture to create a core cloud data infrastructure

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and SYDNEY, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Talend , a global leader in data integration and data governance , today announced that Thryv Australia , a Thryv Holdings, Inc. company, and Australia's leading digital, marketing and directory services provider, has deployed Talend Data Fabric platform to transform its data infrastructure to improve productivity and speed-to-market.

Thryv Australia, formerly Sensis, engages businesses with Australian consumers through its leading digital consumer businesses (Yellow Pages, White Pages, TrueLocal, Whereis), search engine marketing and optimisation services, website products, social, data, and mapping solutions, as well as through its digital advertising agency, Found. Thryv Australia is also Australia's largest print directory publisher, including the Yellow Pages and White Pages.

"Thryv Australia, back in 2014, had a bespoke platforms and technology infrastructure that had been built over several years to support the business function and activities. Thryv has recognised that to succeed in becoming a truly digital business, there was no choice but to move to a cloud platform and modernise data driven capabilities, " said Dheeraj Garg, Head of Data Platforms at Thryv Australia. "To do so, it was critical to have a consolidated, enterprise-wide data management capability that we can build on, and Talend delivered this for us. Talend helped us on our journey to becoming a flexible, adaptable, fully digital company. As data is the goal, we believe that with Talend, we found the best partner."

Cloud Migration and Modernisation

The first phase of Thryv Australia's evolution involved migrating most of the company's 3,500 servers, located in five data centres, to a unique cloud provider. With the help and guidance of system integration partner Accenture as a transformation partner, Thryv's IT team tackled its 30-year-old legacy system which underpinned the print directory element of the business.

Using Talend Data Fabric , all Thryv Australia data and analytics were shifted from the legacy system to a new, cloud-based modular infrastructure based on AWS, on which a data lake was established. To simplify the data integration ecosystem across its digital and print business, Thryv Australia also implemented master data management capabilities to the Talend ecosystem.

With the support of Thryv Australia service partners, Thryv has built data quality frameworks and data stewardship models on Talend Data Fabric to support its data quality requirements. By ensuring a 360-customer view, Thryv Australia can also better predict customer needs, meet customer expectations, and develop out-of-the-box innovations by creating new products and services.

Data Control and Compliance

From the data governance and compliance perspective and based on the most comprehensive regulations such as the GDPR, the new data infrastructure enables Thryv Australia to create a single view of customers through the ingestion of data pipelines and lineage models. This supports the creation of automated functions to ensure data compliance and responses to requests from customers and users.

"Thryv Australia's success in executing new use cases following the implementation of the new cloud data infrastructure with Talend was an inspiration," said Jeremy Uniacke, VP of Information Technology at Thryv Holdings, Inc. "We will replicate this innovative architecture and Talend's capabilities within Thryv US and extend it globally to continue offering a superior customer experience."

"Thryv modernised its IT business and retired legacy assets in favour of the cloud by selecting AWS and Talend," said Mark Fazackerley, regional vice president for Australia and New Zealand at Talend. "Several projects have already been successfully delivered. We are proud to accompany Thryv, with the support of our key partners, in this critical phase of its evolution towards a company that is definitively on the path of innovation with healthy data."

