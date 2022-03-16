Shawn McArdle, Formerly of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Joins Choice Financial Group As Chief Financial Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Financial Group (Choice) announced today that Shawn McArdle joined its team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Most recently, he was a Regional CFO at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Choice Financial Group is an insurance broker and industry leader that specializes in delivering strategic support for the profitable growth of property & casualty, life, health, and employee benefits insurance agencies. Choice is expanding its market presence through targeted acquisitions and organic growth. (PRNewsfoto/Choice Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

"Choice is an extremely attractive opportunity for our recent & future acquisition partners," said Shawn McArdle .

McArdle has more than 15 years of experience as a results-driven, senior finance executive. In that time, he has become an expert at streamlining financial reporting and analysis and providing critical data to inform strategic decisions.

"Shawn's ability to provide financial leadership allows Choice's senior management team to focus on identifying the right partners for the platform," said Richard Braun, President of Choice. "Shawn's experience will be instrumental as we continue to bring on new agency partners."

Sean Eagle, Partner at Northlane Capital Partners, said, "We are excited to have Shawn join as CFO. His insurance expertise and background as a proven financial executive will be invaluable as the Choice platform continues to scale.

"The Choice management team has built an outstanding platform from which there are numerous opportunities for further growth. Choice is an extremely attractive opportunity for our recent and future acquisition partners," said McArdle.

About Choice Financial Group: Choice Financial Group is a leading insurance agency with institutional capital support from Northlane Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm managing more than $1 billion of committed equity capital. Choice is expanding its market presence through organic growth and targeted acquisitions. Choice is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and has 16 offices in six states. For more information on Choice, visit www.choice.partners .

