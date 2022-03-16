SALMON HEALTH & RETIREMENT ANNOUNCESSALMON HOME CARE, FLEXIBLE PRIVATE CARE SERVICES ACROSS CENTRAL MASSACHUSETTS

Executive Director Sheryl Duclos-Zagame will oversee SALMON quality senior health care in the comfort of your own home

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SALMON Health & Retirement, a trusted leader in senior living, today announces the launch of SALMON Home Care. Extending SALMON's Continuum of Care into the comfort of your home, SALMON Home Care provides families with high-quality, thoughtful care through flexible, personalized services to accommodate varying needs – from short-term assistance to long-term, comprehensive nursing care.

SALMON Home Care (PRNewswire)

SALMON Home Care's expert, licensed staff provides a variety of care including Private Care with maximum flexibility, Visiting Nurse Association services for chronic or temporary care for any age group and Hospice Care to help families find support and peace of mind with collaborative end-of-life care.

"As a family business, we know how important the comfort of home and family are especially when it comes to aiding recovery or long-term care," said Matt Salmon, CEO of SALMON Health & Retirement. "My family has dedicated ourselves to providing for senior needs at every stage of life and we are excited for SALMON Home Care to extend our complete Continuum of Care into the most personalized environment there is – your home. We are also proud to announce Sheryl Duclos-Zagame as our new Executive Director. Sheryl began her career with SALMON in 1992 and has become a fixture on our campuses, most recently as Home Health Director of Clinical Services. We are excited for the energy and expertise that Sheryl will infuse into our Home Care offering."

Available in 58 communities across Central Massachusetts, the SALMON Home Care team provides unparalleled dedication to specialized need-based, high-quality care. For more information about SALMON Home Care visit www.SALMONHealth.com/HomeCare.

ABOUT SALMON HEALTH & RETIREMENT

SALMON Health & Retirement is a trusted leader in the operation of senior living communities. Founded in 1952 by Dan & Helen Salmon, today the third generation of the Salmon family runs the region's only complete care continuum – from active living to hospice care and everything in between. A leader in the Continuum of Care concept, the family-run company's growth has been gradual, based upon their Residents' needs that has evolved to a variety of services including: skilled nursing, rehabilitation, retirement communities, assisted living, and Home Care encompassing private care, VNA, and hospice care. To learn more visit www.SALMONHealth.com.

Sheryl Duclos-Zagame, new Executive Director of SALMON Home Care. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SALMON Health & Retirement