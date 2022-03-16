Pitcairn Expands Innovative Family Office Strategy to Serve Florida Clients

Wealth management veteran Jay Goetschius to bring new levels of personalized service to one of America's fastest growing wealth markets

PHILADELPHIA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pitcairn, a true family office serving ultra-high-net-worth families for nearly a century, is expanding to serve the firm's growing Florida client base with the addition of Jay Goetschius as Managing Director and Head of Florida. In this role, Goetschius will be responsible for managing some of the firm's most important clients and advancing the firm's growth strategy for the Florida region.

"Florida has always been important to Pitcairn because it's a region where so many of our clients maintain residences. Building a stronger presence in Florida is a vital component of Pitcairn's long range growth strategy and another step in the natural evolution of this firm as we approach our 100th anniversary in 2023." said Andrew L. Busser, Pitcairn's President, Family Office. "With Jay joining our team, we now have a seasoned leader situated right where these clients are, enabling us to deliver the Pitcairn client experience in an even more personal and local way."

Prior to joining Pitcairn, Goetschius was a Managing Director at Abbot Downing's offices in Palm Beach and New York, where he worked with ultra-high-net-worth families and individuals. He has spent 30 years working with private clients on a range of family wealth management issues, including investment policy development, portfolio construction and asset allocation, risk management, and tax and estate planning.

"I have always been passionate about helping my clients manage the full impact of their unique wealth. With so many changes in the wealth management business, Pitcairn has evolved as the preeminent family office focused exclusively on serving the complex needs of ultra-high-net-worth families. I am extremely proud to be joining the team," said Goetschius.

Earlier in his career, Goetschius was a Principal for Bessemer Trust in Palm Beach, Partner and Head of Client Relationship Management of HPM Partners LLC, and Managing Director with BNY Mellon Wealth Management in New York City. Goetschius held senior roles in Bank of New York's Charitable Gift Services, Trust and Private Banking divisions and began his career in Chase Manhattan Bank's management development program. He earned a BA in economics from St. Lawrence University, an MBA in finance from Seton Hall University, and is a Certified Trust & Financial Advisor (CTFA).

About Pitcairn:

Pitcairn is a true family office and leader in helping families navigate the challenges and opportunities created by the interplay of family and financial dynamics. Through Wealth Momentum®, an experience-based family office model, Pitcairn helps families achieve a more effective and complete experience. Since its inception, Pitcairn has partnered with some of the world's wealthiest families to meet their needs and drive better outcomes – year to year, decade to decade, generation to generation. Today, Pitcairn is recognized as an innovator, guiding families through generational transitions and redefining the industry standard for family offices. The firm is located in Philadelphia, with offices in New York and Washington, DC and a network of resources around the world. For more information visit pitcairn.com.

