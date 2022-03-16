Living Security Named a Leader in Security Awareness and Training Solutions Evaluation

Company recognized for building on its content roots to tackle human risk management

AUSTIN, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin-based Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced it has been named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022. The report is based on a 30-criteria evaluation and ranks 11 vendors in the security awareness and training market based on their current offering, strategy and market presence. Forrester notes that trends in the market reflect 'a well-needed disruption in a long-stagnant market', with security awareness and training providers creating solutions that 'no longer function solely to train people for the sake of it'. Living Security received the highest score and highest score possible in the innovation and execution roadmaps criteria, earning a 5.00 score in both categories. The company was also recognized for its learner content and risk quantification services, scoring a 4.20 and 3.66 out of 5.00 in those criteria, respectively.

According to the report, "Living Security builds on its content roots to tackle human risk management. …Its content vision has always been differentiated; customer references note the vendor's innovation, ability to think outside the box, and view of the market's possibilities. In 2021, it shifted to its human risk quantification services using its new Unify platform and plans to move toward measuring and tracking large numbers of behaviors and articulating their risk."

This increasing demand for targeted training based on user behavior combined with data to understand where security must be improved is something Living Security has been driving forward since its inception. To date, more than 1 million end users have leveraged the company's state-of-the-art human risk management solutions. The more than 75,000 5-star reviews from those users and the fact that Living Security's approach is 16x more effective than traditional learning platforms confirms the change enterprises are looking for and the disruption the company has had on the industry.

"Security leaders are now realizing that the most effective way to shift their security posture is to engage, influence and modify the behavior of their own employees," said Ashley Rose, Founder and CEO of Living Security. "Since the inception of Living Security, we've been passionate about doing things differently and changing the behaviors of employees. Giving our clients the data to measure security behavior in almost real-time and deliver individualized and targeted training for their end users has become the new approach. We are honored to be named a leader in this evaluation and see this as a tremendous validation of our strategy."

To learn more, download the full report, The Forrester Wave™: Security Awareness and Training Solutions, Q1 2022. For additional information, visit LivingSecurity.com.

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like CVS Health, MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

