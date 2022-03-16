The full-service real estate firm implements Honeywell's Enterprise Performance Management software to improve building maintenance and help achieve sustainability targets.

ATLANTA, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today announced that Lincoln Harris, a full-service commercial real estate firm in North Carolina, has implemented Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software-as-a-service to drive digital transformation.

LINCOLN HARRIS SELECTS HONEYWELL FORGE SAAS SOLUTION TO HELP LOWER COSTS AND IMPROVE OCCUPANT EXPERIENCE

Lincoln Harris first implemented Honeywell Forge at the SIX50 building at Legacy Union in Charlotte, N.C. Another Charlotte site developed and managed by the company at Legacy Union includes Honeywell's new global corporate headquarters at 855 South Mint Street. Lincoln Harris uses Honeywell Forge Predictive Maintenance at the sites to reduce operating costs and improve building resilience by analyzing and optimizing systems maintenance. The solution recommends early and proactive actions based on live and historical data to avoid costly, unnecessary changes and reduce unplanned, reactive work on their building systems. Proactive actions can help reduce energy usage from unnecessary maintenance visits, improving the overall environmental impact of the building.

"As a premium provider in real estate development and building management, we look to provide value-added services that optimize operating costs and enable our customers to thrive in their workplace," said Patrick Stark, vice president of sustainability at Lincoln Harris. "Honeywell Forge helps us to improve the occupant experience by better addressing maintenance issues while reducing costs and becoming more sustainable."

With a broad real estate portfolio stretching across multiple cities, Lincoln Harris can use Honeywell Forge as a scalable solution to pull thousands of building maintenance data points across multiple properties proactively into one dashboard and receive real-time analysis of building performance. Honeywell Forge Predictive Maintenance uses a proactive maintenance process of curated recommendations to improve how its assets are maintained.

"Lincoln Harris has embraced digital transformation and sees the value of having a system of record for each building to meet its operational efficiency and sustainability targets while growing its real estate portfolio," said Usman Shuja, vice president and general manager of Connected Buildings for Honeywell. "Insights from Honeywell Forge continue to help Lincoln Harris better manage its buildings while enabling the company to deliver a quality occupant experience, help lower operational costs and address maintenance problems before they become costly issues."

Honeywell Forge is a purpose-built SaaS solution on a native edge-to-cloud, data-driven architecture designed to accelerate digital transformation of operations. Learn more about the Honeywell Forge suite for connected buildings. Request a demo and follow Honeywell Forge on LinkedIn for the latest news.

About Honeywell:

Honeywell ( www.honeywell.com ) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Lincoln Harris:

Lincoln Harris, together with Lincoln Property Company, provides clients with a national platform and unparalleled institutional resources, including commercial real estate development, investment and property management. Based in Charlotte, Lincoln Harris takes great pride in its reputation as one of the region's most accomplished full-service commercial real estate companies. Lincoln Harris' multi-disciplinary team has a long history of working through complex transactions and adopting innovative approaches to real estate. We develop and implement comprehensive national real estate programs for our clients and cultivate a sense of trust in the communities we serve and the individual transactions we service. To learn more about Lincoln Harris properties and services, please visit www.lincolnharris.com.

