InventHelp Inventor Develops Safe Shopping Alert System (ALL-2735)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to avoid running into other shoppers while grocery shopping," said an inventor, from Oxford, Ga., "so I invented the PATRON MOTION DETECTOR. My design ensures that shoppers are aware of each other's movements."



The invention provides an effective way to alert shoppers of other shoppers/carts. In doing so, it helps to prevent collisions with other carts. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it could contribute to an improved and more relaxed shopping experience. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for grocery stores and other shopping centers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2735, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

