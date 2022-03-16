InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Design for Tile Spacers (AUP-1302)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved tile spacer to prevent the spacer from sagging before the mortar has a chance to cure," said an inventor, from Gatesville, Texas, "so I invented the TILE BUDDY. My design allows you to temporarily secure the spacer to the wall."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a tile spacer. In doing so, it enables a nail/tack to be used to secure the spacer in place to the wall. As a result, it prevents the spacers from sagging or shifting and it increases efficiency. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for tile contractors and do-it-yourselfers.

