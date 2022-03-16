Emergent Announces Partnership with Samsara

Fleet Software Technology Solutions Designed for Public Sector

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC is excited to announce its partnership with Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud. With a mission to increase efficiency, safety, and sustainability, Samsara makes a great addition to the Emergent partner network to give customers in the public sector direct access to the best-in-class products for fleet solutions.

"Organizations continue to realize the rich data that their fleets produce and they want to harness that data to make better decisions to ensure their success. Samsara provides all the tools in one cloud-connected platform so those organizations can do exactly that. We are proud to partner with Emergent to help bring those organizations the solutions they need," said Pete Davis, Samsara National Partner Manager.

Emergent offers all of the Samsara Fleet products that support AI Safety Programs, Real-Time Visibility, Workflows and Reporting, and the overall Telematics Ecosystem. Samsara's solutions would work for a vast range of industries in the public sector and can also be procured through Emergent's NASA SEWP V Contract.

"Emergent works with a great deal of Public Sector organizations that manage various size fleets. Samsara's state-of-the-art telematics help those organizations become more efficient and more productive in the future," said Pete Scura, Emergent Sales Director.

To learn more about Emergent and the Samsara Partnership or request more information, visit https://www.emergent360.com/partners/samsara/.

About Emergent, LLC

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to operations in all levels of government, education, and commercial organizations worldwide. Customers capitalize on a streamlined, cost-effective procurement process by leveraging pre-competed, pre-negotiated contract portfolios such as GSA, SEWP V, OMNIA Partners, and agency-specific contract vehicles. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms including Adobe, Red Hat, and Samsara to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions. Emergent's dedicated and knowledgeable teams help organizations architect and adopt the most effective solution for their needs to ensure immediate return on investment. For more information or to place an order, contact Emergent at 800-292-1000; email sales@emergent360.com or visit https://www.emergent360.com or @Emergent360 on LinkedIn and Twitter .

