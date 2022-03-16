Darling & Fischer and GoodTrust to offer clients innovative end-of-life solutions to all families

Darling and Fischer, a Carriage Services best-in-class funeral and cemetery leader in California, will include GoodTrust at-need digital services for their client families.

Darling and Fischer will offer GoodTrust's services to manage Facebook and online accounts to help grieving families with digital end-of-life for lost loved ones.

There is an increasing need to protect families' digital legacy as a staggering 30M deceased are still live on Facebook, sending friends awkward birthday reminders.

LOS GATOS, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoodTrust (mygoodtrust.com) and Darling and Fischer (darlingandfischerchapelofthehills.com) are excited to announce a new partnership that provides at-need families the GoodTrust services to securely close or memorialize the digital accounts of their loved ones.

(PRNewswire)

Darling & Fischer and GoodTrust will together tackle the growing problem that families have managing the digital accounts of their loved ones after they pass. Today, there are an estimated 30 million deceased on Facebook who send their friends awkward birthday reminders every year. This is a massive problem with most people having multiple accounts such as email, financial accounts, social media, online photos, and paid subscriptions.

"Darling & Fischer is an innovative company that uses technology to deliver excellence, and together we will protect the digital legacy of their client families," said Rikard Steiber, CEO and founder of GoodTrust, the leading digital legacy and end-of-life planning platform. "This partnership with Darling & Fischer represents a significant step to deliver new and creative solutions never available before in the deathcare industry."

Darling & Fischer will provide at-need families the GoodTrust Digital Executor service to manage 5 or more accounts (e.g. Facebook, LinkedIn, Netflix, etc.) with a personal expert consultation starting at $299. GoodTrust also makes it possible for anyone to secure their online life with a Digital Vault and create their will-based estate planning documents in less than 15 minutes .

"We are excited to be partnering with GoodTrust and offer all of our at-need families the opportunity to secure their loved one's digital legacy forever and give them peace of mind," said Nicholas J. Welzenbach, Managing Partner at Darling & Fischer.

Darling & Fischer will begin offering the GoodTrust services in April 2022.

About Darling & Fischer

Originally founded in 1931, Darling & Fischer is a Carriage Services best-in-class funeral and services provider. It offers a wide variety of choices for burial, cremation, entombment, services and ceremonies. The Darling & Fischer team is committed to tailored solutions to suit any family's needs and offers counsel and guidance to help anyone make their decisions with end-of-life planning.

About GoodTrust

GoodTrust is the digital-legacy pioneer dedicated to solving the problem of what happens to our online accounts and assets when we die. The GoodTrust platform helps people secure their digital assets, plan their estate, and protect their priceless memories. GoodTrust has been featured in numerous media outlets including CBS News , WIRED , and Fortune .

You can find GoodTrust at www.MyGoodTrust.com .

Contact: info@mygoodtrust.com

You can find Darling & Fischer at https://www.darlingandfischerchapelofthehills.com

Contact: www.darlingandfischercampbellmemorialchapel.com/contact-us

Please find GoodTrust graphics and images here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/u/2/folders/13k9gTrw-USHHC8cCJ874CmOHcoqRuyPu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GoodTrust