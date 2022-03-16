Cupertino California is Now the #1 Most Educated Population in America, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study

Cupertino California is Now the #1 Most Educated Population in America, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study

OAK PARK, Calif., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Most Educated Cities in America 2022.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

Dwellics analyzed data on children and adults in more than 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. The analysis focused on math, reading, and language arts proficiency, spelling bee, and STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) competition winners, numbers of blue-ribbon schools, and percentage of adults with a bachelor's degree or higher or a STEM degree.

With four cities in the top ten, California comes out as the leading state in the nation for intellectuals young and old to call home. In general, the Bay Area dominates among the California cities on the list, placing most of the state's twenty total communities represented. The most intelligent Californian cities:

Cupertino (#1)

Saratoga (#3)

Los Altos (#5)

Palo Alto (#6)

Piedmont (#12)

According to a recent report, California's top spot in the list comes despite the state's rank of 30th in the nation in per-student spending. This apparent dichotomy could be explained by the ready availability of high-paying technology sector jobs in the Bay Area and the generally highly educated population which fills them.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in the availability of remote work led many STEM workers to leave the Bay Area. Still, increasingly many workers are returning, perhaps willing to overlook things like traffic and a higher cost of living for the benefits a highly educated community can provide.

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellics