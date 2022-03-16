NEW YORK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cassandra , ENGINE's insights and strategy group that studies trendsetting young consumers, is releasing a new trends analysis, "Re(value)ation: A Pandemic Mired in Political Mayhem Makes Gen Z Rethink Everything." Based upon Cassandra's longitudinal research of this generation, the report examines their values and the implications as Gen Z restructures society as we know it.

Cassandra's new trends analysis, “Re(value)ation, (PRNewswire)

Cassandra's "Re(value)ation" Reveals How Gen Z's Values Have Changed Since the Beginning of the Pandemic

It's not a taboo for Gen Z to love and appreciate the self above all. When asked "What relationship is most important to you at this point in your life?" 27% of Gen Z said "self," which comes in higher than their parents (21%), friends (13%) or significant others (22%).

Achievement, self-direction, and security continue to be Gen Z's top three values— both before and after the pandemic. However, since the start of the pandemic, Gen Zs have discovered that achievement might be nice, but it is not everything. Cassandra finds that Gen Zs are questioning what is security or achievement, and they're thinking critically of what it even means to contribute to well-being.

Cassandra also reports the emergence of "optimistic nihilism" among this generation. Gen Z's values have shifted – rather than categorizing many values as "important," they rank values closer to neutral at a significantly greater level than pre-pandemic.

"At Cassandra, we've been tracking values since before the word pandemic was part of our daily lives," said Kathy Sheehan, Senior Vice President, Cassandra. "We've observed a significant drop in the overall importance of values as Gen Z continues to question everything. This has been a unique moment for an entire generation to reflect on values as the breakdown of social norms becomes commonplace, and as a result Gen Zs are now reconstructing and reassessing everything."

These lasting social shifts are also making an impact on brands' narratives. The report examines a few different brands that are reflecting on the values shifts of Gen Z in their most recent communications:

TOMS

Gen Z wants to see their values reflected in (and opinions respected by) brands. Ahead of Toms launch for its 'Mallow' shoe – the brand's first shoe specifically targeted at Gen Z – Toms partnered with young creators known for their advocacy for racial justice and intersectional feminism. Rather than shying away from taking a stand or making a statement, the brand leaned into it with the help of young activists like Gabrielle Richardson (also known as @fridacashflow ) and Candace Reels .

FTX

Hyper-aware of the confusing times that are causing us to rethink currency, crypto exchange FTX leaned into the society-wide trend of questioning everything. The company's Super Bowl crypto ad acknowledged their products' consumer hesitancy and future unknowns. In a rather brilliant move, it starred Larry David, an active spokesperson against crypto, which felt metaconscious as it opens up space for crypto discourse.

Cassandra, ENGINE's insights and strategy group, studies trendsetting young consumers, revealing the key characteristics and strategies that drive the relationship between influencers and consumers.

Click to explore more about Re(value)ation here

To learn more about the Cassandra Report® and the benefits of becoming a Cassandra client, please contact us. https://cassandra.co .

ABOUT CASSANDRA

We empower Fortune 500 companies to See Tomorrow® through trend forecasting, research, brand strategy, and consulting services that drive innovation and build deeper engagement with youth. Cassandra is an insights and cultural strategy group within ENGINE, a global, full-service media and marketing and services company. As the leading experts on young consumers and the cultural forces shaping their lives for nearly 20 years, Cassandra is the foremost authority on Millennials and Generation Z. Membership includes a 12-month engagement with our insights platform where you will have access to the leading syndicated study of the behaviors, mindsets, and preferences of young consumers as well as cross-industry examples and implications to inspire your brand. To learn more about the Cassandra Report® and the benefits of becoming a Cassandra client, please contact us. https://cassandra.co

ABOUT ENGINE

ENGINE is a global, full-service media and marketing services company that unites culture and commerce to move brands forward faster. We are: Driven by data. Fueled by imagination. Powered by technology. Founded in 2005, ENGINE has global headquarters in New York and 16 offices across North America, the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific. ENGINE empowers clients to outperform in the present and win in the future with its vast range of marketing solutions including – insights, creative, media, data and technology. Find out more at enginegroup.com and follow @engineworldwide .

Media Contact

Laura Czaja,

Director, Corporate Communications, ENGINE

Laura.czaja@enginegroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ENGINE Group