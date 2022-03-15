STATEMENT BY LANNY J. DAVIS, AMERICAN LEGAL ADVISOR TO DMYTRO FIRTASH, ANNOUNCING MR. FIRTASH'S FURTHER SUPPORT FOR UKRAINIAN EFFORTS TO OPPOSE THE RUSSIAN INVASION OF UKRAINE, WHICH HE STRONGLY OPPOSES

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks ago, Mr. Firtash came out strongly opposing the Russian invasion and asked for permission from the U.S. government to return to Ukraine to help in the efforts to oppose the invasion. See that statement here. This view is consistent with his lifelong position of being a strong Ukrainian patriot who has always stood for a strong and independent Ukraine. See op-ed written in May 2014 by Mr. Firtash on that very subject.

Mr. Firtash has put all his energy and resources behind the war effort. His factories are producing tank traps to defend Ukraine's cities and maintaining vital services to support Ukraine's infrastructure and economy. He has also been working round the clock since the invasion helping with humanitarian efforts.

Yet some media outlets continue to publish the same lies and smears about Mr. Firtash that they've published over many years that he is pro-Russian, that he has close links to Putin and the Kremlin, and that he has ties to Russian organized crime or any particular alleged leader of Russian organized crime. These repeated published statements are not true – they are all lies repeated endlessly in the media based purely on innuendo, without a single fact to substantiate them.

I am asking all media to report the facts about Mr. Firtash, focus on the profound tragedy happening in Ukraine, and cease falsely attacking and smearing Mr. Firtash, who has always been a supporter of a strong and independent Ukraine.

DISSEMINATED BY DAVIS, GOLDBERG & GALPER PLLC, A REGISTERED FOREIGN AGENT, ON BEHALF OF DMITRY FIRTASH. MORE INFORMATION IS ON FILE WITH THE DEPT OF JUSTICE, WASHINGTON DC.

