GOOD CATCH® PLANT-BASED SEAFOOD LAUNCHES FLAGSHIP TUNA LINE NATIONWIDE AT SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET

Plant-Based Tuna is available in three versatile flavors: Naked in Water, Mediterranean and Oil & Herbs

AUSTIN, Texas, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch® plant-based seafood, today announced the nationwide launch of its Plant-Based Tuna in Sprouts Farmers Market, the national supermarket chain known for its selection of fresh, natural and organic foods. This is the brand's second product launch with the grocer, which will now carry Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna across all stores nationwide.

(PRNewsfoto/Good Catch) (PRNewswire)

Crafted from the Good Catch proprietary six-legume blend (peas, chickpeas, lentils, soy, fava beans and navy beans), Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna is high in protein and offers the exact flakiness, flavor and nutritional value of seafood without the environmental impacts of commercial tuna fishing. The products are free of mercury, microplastics, dairy and GMOs. The three flavors provide versatility and endless recipe creativity in the kitchen:

Naked in Water is crafted to be a pantry staple, and an ingredient for added protein in daily meals. It's best used as a 1:1 swap for conventional tuna.

Mediterranean has the same great tuna taste and texture of Naked in Water, with rich and satisfying flavors inspired by Southern Europe — garlic, herbs, sweet pepper and a kick of spice.

Oil & Herbs is ready to eat right out of the package paired with crackers or a green salad. It's the perfect solution for quick meals or on the go bites.

"We're thrilled to expand our distribution with Sprouts Farmers Market to give shoppers across the country craveable flexitarian options," said Christine Mei, CEO of Gathered Foods. "This is an important expansion for us as we continue on our mission to make innovative plant-based products more accessible to consumers."

Sprouts shoppers hooked on Good Catch's Plant-Based Tuna can also find the innovative Plant-Based Breaded line in the freezer section. Recreate the experience of nostalgic seafood favorites with the crunch and flavor that both kids and adults love with Good Catch's Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets and Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes.

Good Catch Plant-Based Tuna retails for $3.99 per pouch and will be available at all Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the country. To find your nearest Sprouts Farmers Market, please visit www.sprouts.com . To learn more about Good Catch's mission and range of product offerings, visit goodcatchfoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

About Good Catch

Named PETA's 2021 Company of the Year, Good Catch is a chef-driven brand developing flavorful, plant-based seafood founded by pioneering chefs Derek and Chad Sarno. Good Catch plant-based seafood products offer the taste, texture, and eating experience of seafood without harming the environment. Good Catch products include single-serve, ready-to-eat pouches of Plant-Based Tuna, frozen Plant-Based Fish Burgers, Plant-Based New England Style Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Thai Style Fish Cakes, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Sticks, Plant-Based Breaded Fish Fillets, Plant-Based Breaded Crab Cakes and Plant-Based Salmon Burgers and are available in retailers and food service partners across 22 countries and 3 continents, with wider distribution planned. Stay tuned for more retail and food service news, plus more exciting product launches soon! Visit GoodCatchFoods.com and follow @goodcatchfoods on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Gathered Foods

Gathered Foods, makers of Good Catch plant-based seafood, is an innovative food company focused on propelling change through plant-based alternatives. United by a love of good food, plant-based eating, and animal welfare, Gathered Foods is on a mission to raise consciousness, reduce harm and preserve environmental resources, all while delivering a great culinary experience. The team is dedicated to creating craveworthy plant-based foods for everyone, from vegan to omnivore and everybody in between. Chris Kerr, Co-Founder and Executive Chair and Chad Sarno, Co-Founder and Chief Culinary Officer, were chosen as Global Visionaries in 2021 by UBS, the world's premier wealth management firm, for their efforts to preserve and protect the planet's resources through plant-based seafood. Visit GatheredFoods.com for more information.

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

Sprouts is the place where goodness grows. True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the fastest-growing retailers in the country, Sprouts employs approximately 31,000 team members and operates more than 370 stores in 23 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit about.sprouts.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Good Catch