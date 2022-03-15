Five Star Franchising Acquires Mosquito Shield

Recent Acquisition of Top Franchise Brand Marks Eighth for Service-Based Franchise Platform Company

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising ("Five Star"), an innovative service-based franchise platform company, has acquired Mosquito Shield ("Mosquito Shield"), one of Entrepreneur's top Franchise 500 brands. This is the eighth acquisition Five Star has completed since launching in June 2021, and provides a strategic entry point to an attractive set of services focused on home exteriors.

Based in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, Mosquito Shield is a leading franchisor of residential mosquito and tick control services, with over 300 franchise territories across 27 states. For over 20 years, Mosquito Shield has addressed the need for effective and affordable residential mosquito and tick control services through its innovative business system and suite of proprietary products. Founder David Briggs will stay on through the acquisition as an advisor to Five Star and Mosquito Shield. Two long-time team members will be promoted to new leadership roles, with Michael Moorhouse joining as Brand President and Brad Maher as Vice President.

"Five Star's capabilities, management team, and vision made them a natural fit as a partner to Mosquito Shield," said Briggs. Moorhouse added, "We look forward to leveraging Five Star's extensive development and operational capabilities to continue to aggressively expand our franchise system while also delivering best-in-class support to our franchisees."

"We are thrilled to partner with David, Michael, Brad and their team as they join the Five Star family of brands," said Scott Abbott, CEO of Five Star. "In the last 20 years, Mosquito Shield has positioned themselves as the leader in pest control franchising. Their unique model and proprietary products deliver a superior service experience for customers looking to manage the risks associated with mosquitos and other pests. Their growth is directly attributable to their commitment to excellence. We are very excited to announce our partnership and look forward to growing together."

Five Star is backed by Princeton Equity Group, a leading private equity firm singularly focused on acquiring franchisor and multi-unit companies.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative group of franchised brands that includes Five Star Bath Solutions, Joe Homebuyer, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800 Packouts, 1-800 Textiles and Mosquito Shield. Also under the Five Star umbrella is ProNexis, a leader in call center and lead-generation systems for home services franchisees. In total, the Five Star brands represent over 350 franchise territories across the United States and Canada. Five Star represents one of the leading franchising systems in the industry with a mission to ensure its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, branding, and people. With a franchisee-first approach to business, Five Star excels at ensuring local-market success for each of their franchisees. For more information, visit www.fivestarfranchising.com.

About Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group is among the most experienced franchisor and multi-unit investors in the United States and exclusively invests in leading franchisor and multi-unit companies. Princeton views each investment as a long-term, supportive business partnership with founders and management teams to help build companies of great value. The principals at Princeton have sponsored investments in some of the most admired, growth-oriented franchisors and multi-unit companies in the United States. For more information, visit www.princetonequity.com.

