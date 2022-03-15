Callisto Media Announces Chief Revenue and Growth Officer to Steward Transformation and Expansion

NEW YORK, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callisto Media today announced Bernadette ("Berny") Aulestia will join the company as Chief Revenue and Growth Officer.

In the newly created leadership role, Aulestia will be responsible for scaling revenue opportunities, expanding global distribution, developing new partnerships, and creating innovative monetization strategies.

"We are incredibly excited to embark on this next phase of transformational growth for Callisto Media and continue our mission to create high quality content for underserved audiences," said Benjamin Wayne, Chief Executive Officer of Callisto Media. "Berny has spent her career transforming businesses, driving growth, and making content available to diverse global audiences. We have no doubt that her creativity, energy, and experience will accelerate our global impact."

"I've always been passionate about democratizing content and finding ways to help transform lives at scale," said Aulestia. "Callisto Media's technology and data-driven approach to content creation that connects with consumers has driven amazing growth—both for the company and on a personal level for the audiences they serve. I'm thrilled to join the team and help Callisto become one of the world's most valuable media companies."

Aulestia joins the company after 22 years at HBO, a subsidiary of Warner Media, where she was most recently President of Global Distribution, leading worldwide revenue and operations and spearheading the company's transformation to a hybrid B2C on-demand powerhouse with digital subscription services worldwide. She brings a wealth of experience spanning scaled commercialization, international business development, content distribution, and is an active advisor, investor, and board member for several public and private companies.

About Callisto Media

Callisto Media is a technology and media company that is revolutionizing the way content is created by leveraging Big Data, AI, and lean economics to unearth the unmet needs of mass niche audiences and create high-quality content at scale. Since our inception in 2011, we have served 50 million individuals and have become one of the world's largest publishers, creating content for audiences that are typically overlooked by traditional media companies.

