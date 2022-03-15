Align Production Systems Announces Branding & Design Language

ST. LOUIS, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Production Systems announced today the rebranding of their three brands - Align Production Systems, a manufacturing solutions provider, Hedin USA, a designer and manufacturer of battery powered transporters and AGV technology, and Airfloat, the inventor of air caster technology.

New Branding For Align Production Systems (PRNewswire)

"The new branding & design language we are introducing is designed to lead Align and our brands into the future of heavy industry and automation. When approaching the new style for our company, we wanted to communicate a consistent theme and style across all of our brands," said Grant Stoecker, Director of Marketing at Align Production Systems, "We're looking to build upon the legacy of our 50-plus year history, and these logo changes are yet another step we're taking as a company to focus on constant innovation. This redesign brings together our brands with shared design language and promotes a better representation of our company story."

The new branding and design language will be launched on all of their web properties, including their social media channels, starting on March 15th, 2022.

About Align Production Systems



Align Production Systems LLC is a premier manufacturer of automation and material handling solutions for heavy industry since 1967. Align's product offerings including turntables, ergonomic handling equipment, welding positioners, and customized manufacturing solutions. Airfloat specializes in air caster solutions, and the Hedin USA brand focuses on battery powered transporters, power tuggers, AGV technology, and coil handling equipment through a joint venture with Hedin Lagan.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Align Production Systems