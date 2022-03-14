Thorne HealthTech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Results

Provides Full-Year 2022 Guidance

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Thorne HealthTech, Inc. ("Thorne HealthTech" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: THRN), a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to help people live healthier, longer lives, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

  • Net sales grew 37.8% to $49.9 million, with direct-to-consumer ("DTC") sales growth of 56.1%
  • Gross profit grew 47.5% to $25.7 million; gross margin of 51.5% increased 340 basis points
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.3 million; adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.01; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.07

Full-Year Highlights:

  • Net sales grew 33.8% to $185.2 million, with DTC sales growth of 37.7%
  • Gross profit grew 50.3% to $97.4 million; gross margin of 52.6% increased 580 basis points
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders of $3.7 million; adjusted EBITDA of $20.6 million
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.10; adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27

Full-Year 2022 Outlook:

  • Net sales of $240 million to $250 million; adjusted EBITDA of $30 million to $35 million; adjusted EPS of $0.28 to $0.30

"Our strong results reflect the successful execution of our strategies, which we expect to continue driving outperformance in the growing wellness market," said Paul Jacobson, Thorne HealthTech's chairman and CEO. "Our full-year growth rates of 34 percent for both net sales and adjusted EBITDA were underpinned by the expanding base of consumers and health professionals who trust our integrated platform that combines education, testing and premium supplements in a simple, personalized and engaging approach to wellness and peak performance. In addition, with our ongoing mix shift to subscriptions, expanding portfolio of science-backed solutions and marketing campaign ramp to heighten brand awareness, we are well positioned for continued momentum."

Net Sales

The following tables provide a summary of sales by channel for the three and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 20201:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


2021


2020

DTC


$               19,117


$               12,246


$       6,871


56.1%


38.3%


33.8%

Professional/B2B


30,746


23,931


6,815


28.5%


61.7%


66.2%

Net sales


$               49,863


$               36,177


$    13,686


37.8%


100.0%


100.0%



Year Ended December 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


2021


2020

DTC


$               73,875


$               53,653


$    20,221


37.7%


39.9%


38.8%

Professional/B2B


111,371


84,802


26,570


31.3%


60.1%


61.2%

Net sales


$             185,246


$             138,455


$    46,791


33.8%


100.0%


100.0%









1       In the above tables, DTC means direct-to-consumer; Professional is generally in reference to our network of health professionals; and B2B is generally in reference to business-to-business customers.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company's number of active subscriptions grew 65.5% to approximately 257,000, compared to approximately 155,000 as of December 31, 2020. The Company continues to experience high customer retention, recurring purchases and low customer acquisition costs. For the year ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, the Company's annual life-time value ("LTV") to customer acquisition cost ("CAC") ratios were 4.5x and 7.6x, respectively.

Cost of Sales and Gross Profit

The following tables provide a summary of cost of sales and gross profit for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


2021


2020

Net sales


$               49,863


$               36,177


$    13,686


37.8%


100.0%


100.0%

Cost of sales


24,182


18,767


5,415


28.9%


48.5%


51.9%

Gross profit


$               25,681


$               17,410


$       8,271


47.5%


51.5%


48.1%



Year Ended December 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


2021


2020

Net sales


$             185,246


$             138,455


$    46,791


33.8%


100.0%


100.0%

Cost of sales


87,893


73,667


14,225


19.3%


47.4%


53.2%

Gross profit


$               97,353


$               64,788


$    32,566


50.3%


52.6%


46.8%

Operating Expenses

The following table provides a summary of select operating expenses for the three and year ended December 31, 2021, respectively, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


2021


2020

R&D


$                 1,656


$                 1,101


$          555


50.3%


3.3%


3.0%

Marketing


5,112


5,001


111


2.2%


10.3%


13.8%

SG&A


17,912


11,544


6,368


55.2%


35.9%


31.9%



Year Ended December 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year


As % of Net Sales

(dollars in thousands)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change


2021


2020

R&D


$                 5,936


$                 4,225


$       1,711


40.5%


3.2%


3.1%

Marketing


25,189


11,151


14,038


125.9%


13.6%


8.1%

SG&A


54,913


48,397


6,516


13.5%


29.6%


35.0%

Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following tables provide a summary of net income attributable to common stockholders, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, diluted earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the three months and year ended December 31, 2021, compared to the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:



Three Months Ended December 31,



Amounts


Year-Over-Year

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders


$             3,270


$            (1,297)


$      4,567


             n.m.

Adjusted EBITDA


$             5,425


$             1,449


$      3,976


274.4%

Adjusted net income (loss)


$             3,820


$               (357)


$      4,177


             n.m.

Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$               0.01


$              (0.11)


$         0.12


             n.m.

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share


$               0.07


$              (0.03)


$         0.10


             n.m.



Year Ended December 31,









Amounts


Year-Over-Year








(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)


2021


2020


$ Change


% Change2








Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders


$             3,746


$            (3,358)


$      7,103


             n.m.








Adjusted EBITDA


$           20,571


$           15,347


$      5,224


34.0%








Adjusted net income (loss)


$           14,102


$             8,933


$      5,169


57.9%








Diluted earnings (loss) per share


$               0.10


$              (0.34)


$         0.44


             n.m.








Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share


$               0.27


$               0.19


$       0.08


41.3%









  2 Not meaningful (n.m.) year-over-year comparison as it relates to the percentage change due to net earnings in the current period and net loss in the comparative prior period

Important disclosures about, and reconciliations of, non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are provided in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this press release.

Financial Position

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $51.1 million in cash, and it had $2.5 million of debt outstanding, inclusive of $0.9 million attributable to finance lease liabilities.

On February 28, 2022, the Company acquired all outstanding membership interests of Nutrativa LLC ("Nutrativa"), for an aggregate purchase price of $15.0 million in cash. The Company funded the purchase price with cash on hand.

Financial Guidance

The Company's full-year 2022 guidance is as follows:



Low – High ($)


Low – High (Y/Y%)

Net sales


$240 million – $250 million


30% – 35%

Gross margin



53% – 55%

Adjusted EBITDA


$30 million – $35 million


46% – 70%

Adjusted diluted EPS


$0.28 – $0.30


3% – 11%

The Company's financial guidance assumes the following:

  • Foreign exchange rates, the effects of which are currently not significant, will remain in effect throughout the year
  • Net sales attributable to the acquisition of Nutrativa are expected to contribute to between 1% and 2% of projected net sales growth for the year
  • Marketing costs are expected to be between 16% and 18% of net sales; these costs are expected to be lower in the first quarter compared to the second through fourth quarters of the year due to the anticipated timing of certain brand campaigns which have typically resulted in incremental net sales both during and after such campaigns
  • For adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, guidance also assumes (i) an estimated full-year adjusted tax rate of 10% and (ii) diluted weighted-average shares outstanding of 62.0 million as of December 31, 2022

Webcast and Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 8 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. A live webcast of the call can be accessed by logging onto the investors section of the Thorne HealthTech website at https://investors.thornehealthtech.com. A replay will be available on the same website after the call.

In addition, the conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing +1 844 200 6205 for U.S. callers, or +1 929 526 1599 for international callers, approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time. An audio replay will be available for 7 days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 866 813 9403 (U.S.) or +44 204 525 0658 (International). The access code for the live call and replay is 975129.

About Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech is a leader in developing personalized, innovative solutions to help people life healthier, longer lives. Thorne HealthTech is a science-driven wellness company that is utilizing testing and data to create improved product efficacy and deliver personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. Thorne HealthTech's unique, vertically integrated brands, Thorne and Onegevity, provide insights and personalized data, products, and services that help individuals take a proactive and actionable approach to improve and maintain their health over a lifetime.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this news release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the conditions of our industry, our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, development plans, expected research and development costs, regulatory strategy, product and service development, sales and marketing activities, international expansion efforts, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "guidance," "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding financial guidance, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, expanded product offerings and expectations for growth. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about our business, the industry in which we operate and financial trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects, and these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or development. These forward-looking statements are current only as of the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Thorne HealthTech's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K that we anticipate filing on March 15, 2022, and other SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding its financial results, the Company has provided certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in this press release, including: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share.

The Company calculates EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding depreciation and amortization, interest expense and income taxes. The Company calculates adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, by further excluding non-cash items for stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge transaction, guarantee fees and income or loss from equity in unconsolidated affiliates. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue.

The Company calculates adjusted net income, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net income or loss excluding (i) stock-based compensation expenses, change in fair value of warrant liability, loss on Drawbridge step acquisition, loss on Drawbridge transaction, guarantee fees and income or loss from equity in unconsolidated affiliates and (ii) utilizing an adjusted provision for income taxes based on the Company's estimate of applicable statutory rates.

EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share should be viewed as measures of operating performance that are supplements to, and not substitutes for, operating income or loss, net income or loss and other GAAP measures of income and loss.

The Company has included EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share in this press release because they are key measures used by the Company's management to evaluate and compare the Company's financial and operational performance over multiple periods, identifying trends affecting the Company's business, formulating business plans and making strategic decisions. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses or income in calculating adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses and certain non-recurring variable charges. In addition, the Company believes that providing each of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, together with a reconciliation of net income or loss to each such measure, helps investors make comparisons between Thorne HealthTech and other companies that may have different capital structures, different tax rates and different forms of employee compensation. Each of EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share has inherent limitations because of the excluded items, and may not be directly comparable to similarly titled metrics used by other companies.

The Company has not reconciled the forward-looking adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance included in this press release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to certain costs, the most significant of which are incentive compensation (including stock-based compensation), certain fair value measurements, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items and others that may arise during the year, each of which are potential adjustments to future earnings. The Company expects the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



December 31,


2021


2020

Assets




Current Assets




        Cash

$         51,100,915


$         15,262,094

        Accounts receivable, net

5,285,321


2,288,700

        Related party receivables

366,590


225,693

        Inventories, net

41,012,124


28,066,024

        Prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,494,473


886,328

Total current assets

101,259,423


46,728,839





        Restricted cash

4,900,000


        Property and equipment, net

27,030,400


23,189,730

        Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

17,836,756


17,740,816

        Finance lease right-of-use asset

883,076


767,237

        Intangible assets, net

6,592,316


7,635,253

        Goodwill

14,440,683


14,440,683

        Investments

400,000


1,150,000

        Equity-method investments

963,685


3,382,147

        Other assets

993,538


454,429

Total assets

$       175,299,877


$       115,489,134

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)



December 31,


2021


2020

Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)




Current Liabilities




        Accounts payable

$         16,889,756


$            8,691,430

        Accrued payroll

2,526,917


2,592,143

        Other accrued expenses

1,144,573


1,232,133

        Related party payables

1,634,775


809,080

        Current portion of operating lease liabilities

2,633,236


2,603,930

        Current portion of finance lease liabilities

413,487


269,212

        Current portion of long-term debt

494,173


223,400

Total current liabilities

25,736,917


16,421,328

Long-term Liabilities




        Revolving line of credit


20,000,000

        Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

27,605,739


27,284,356

        Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

482,544


454,857

        Long-term debt, net of current portion

1,083,634


469,471

        Warrant liability

2,058,566


3,930,930

        Other long-term liabilities


280,000

Total liabilities

56,967,400


68,840,942





Commitments and Contingencies




Series E convertible preferred stock; par value $0.01, 0 and 27,011,500 shares authorized
     as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 0 and 27,011,500 shares issued and
     outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; aggregate liquidation
     preference of $134,449,035 as of December 31, 2020


133,484,531





Stockholders' Equity (Deficit)




       Common stock; par value $0.01, 200,000,000 and 63,190,000 shares authorized as
          of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 52,554,214 and 12,323,830
          shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively

525,542


123,238

       Common stock, Class B; no par value, 0 and 8,900,000 shares authorized as of
          December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively; 0 shares issued and outstanding as
          of December 31, 2021 and 2020


        Additional paid-in capital

250,163,984


52,451,862

        Accumulated deficit

(132,158,016)


(132,964,365)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit) —ThorneHealthTech, Inc.

118,531,510


(80,389,265)

Non-controlling interest

(199,033)


(6,447,074)

Total stockholders' equity (deficit)

118,332,477


(86,836,339)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit)

$       175,299,877


$       115,489,134

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net sales

$   49,862,642


$   36,176,590


$ 185,246,025


$ 138,454,924

Cost of sales

24,181,876


18,766,805


87,892,579


73,667,333

Gross profit

25,680,766


17,409,785


97,353,446


64,787,591

Operating expenses:








     Research and development

1,655,660


1,101,298


5,935,514


4,224,891

     Marketing

5,112,033


5,000,523


25,189,326


11,150,514

     Selling, general and administrative

17,911,976


11,544,363


54,913,441


48,397,419

     Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process
          research and development



1,563,015

﷐ 

Income (loss) from operations

1,001,097


(236,399)


9,752,150


1,014,767

Other expense (income):








     Interest expense, net

56,918


401,054


449,908


1,125,472

     Guarantee fees

(84,305)


(115,520)


336,915


243,040

     Change in fair value of warrant liability

(969,836)


774,219


(1,872,364)


1,912,487

     Loss on Drawbridge Transaction



165,998


     Other (income) expense, net

(171,466)


(10)


(249,082)


1,119

Total other (income) expense, net

(1,168,689)


1,059,743


(1,168,625)


3,282,118

Income (loss) before income taxes and loss from equity
     interests in unconsolidated affiliates

2,169,786


(1,296,142)


10,920,775


(2,267,351)

       Income tax expense

289,467


48,050


411,919


176,758

Net income (loss) before loss from equity interests in
     unconsolidated affiliates

1,880,319


(1,344,192)


10,508,856


(2,444,109)

       Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated
           affiliates

(359,562)


(445,624)


(3,664,058)


(1,509,704)

Net income (loss)

1,520,757


(1,789,816)


6,844,798


(3,953,813)

Net loss—non-controlling interest

(85,619)


(492,501)


(408,625)


(596,067)

Net income (loss) attributable to ThorneHealthTech, Inc.

1,606,376


(1,297,315)


7,253,423


(3,357,746)

Undistributed earnings attributable to Series E
     convertible preferred stockholders

1,663,446



(3,507,892)


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$     3,269,822


$    (1,297,315)


$     3,745,531


$    (3,357,746)









Earnings (loss) per share:








     Basic

$               0.06


$              (0.11)


$               0.14


$              (0.34)

     Diluted

$               0.01


$              (0.11)


$               0.10


$              (0.34)

Weighted average common shares outstanding:








     Basic

52,541,020


12,323,830


27,478,411


9,985,800

     Diluted

58,655,939


12,323,830


51,939,654


9,985,800

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)



Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities




     Net income (loss)

$            6,844,798


$          (3,953,813)

     Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating
         activities:




          Depreciation and amortization

4,453,057


4,295,840

          Change in fair value of warrant liability

(1,872,364)


1,912,487

          Non-cash lease expense

5,963,123


5,272,409

          Stock-based compensation

4,554,024


10,037,396

          Change in receivable and inventory reserves

(67,548)


291,619

          Loss on sale of equipment


1,129

          Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated affiliates

3,664,058


1,509,704

          Loss on Drawbridge Transaction

165,998


          Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process research and development

1,563,015


          Change in operating assets and liabilities:




               Accounts receivable

(2,886,874)


2,607,011

               Related party receivables

(231,191)


(84,304)

               Related party payables

825,695


372,831

               Inventories

(12,879,268)


(709,519)

               Prepaid expenses and other assets

(2,417,918)


(107,336)

               Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

6,199,815


1,061,060

               Operating lease liabilities

(4,794,134)


(5,399,423)

Net cash provided by operating activities

9,084,286


17,107,055

Cash Flows used in Investing Activities:




     Purchase of property and equipment

(4,311,015)


(1,193,642)

     Acquisition of Drawbridge Health assets, net of cash acquired

(1,412,279)


     Purchase of investment in equity-method investments

(704,637)


(615,015)

     Purchase of investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries


(750,000)

     Purchase of license agreements

(750,457)


(1,128,621)

Net cash used in investing activities

(7,178,388)


(3,687,278)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:




     Proceeds from issuance of common stock in initial public offering

70,000,000


     Payoff of line of credit

(20,000,000)


(11,204,731)

     Repayment of loan from related party


(3,000,000)

     Proceeds from revolving line of credit


20,000,000

     Payments on long-term debt and finance leases

(1,242,948)


(378,191)

     Dividends paid on convertible preferred stock


(3,266,918)

     Common stock issuance costs

(9,999,748)


     Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants


22,221,173

     Repurchase of common stock


(23,119,913)

     Payments for loans to management


(710,000)

     Proceeds from repayment of loans to management


710,000

     Proceeds from exercise of stock options

75,619


127,249

Net cash provided by financing activities

38,832,923


1,378,669

Net increase in cash and restricted cash

40,738,821


14,798,446

Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period

15,262,094


463,648

Cash and restricted cash, end of period

$         56,000,915


$         15,262,094

THORNE HEALTHTECH, INC.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Net income to common stockholders

$     3,269,822


$    (1,297,315)


$     3,745,531


$    (3,357,746)

Undistributed earnings attributable to Series E
     convertible preferred stockholders

(1,663,446)



3,507,892


Net income (loss) attributable to ThorneHealthTech,
     Inc.

1,606,376


(1,297,315)


7,253,423


(3,357,746)

Net loss—non-controlling interest

(85,619)


(492,501)


(408,625)


(596,067)

Net income (loss)

$     1,520,757


$    (1,789,816)


$     6,844,798


$    (3,953,813)









EBITDA and AdjustedEBITDA Reconciliation








Net income (loss)

$     1,520,757


$    (1,789,816)


$     6,844,798


$    (3,953,813)

     Depreciation and amortization

1,123,912


1,444,637


4,453,057


4,295,840

     Interest expense, net

56,918


401,054


449,908


1,125,472

     Income tax expense

289,467


48,050


411,919

﷐ 

176,758

EBITDA

2,991,054


103,925


12,159,682


1,644,257

          EBITDA margin

6.0%


0.3%


6.6%


1.2%

Adjustments:








     Stock-based compensation

3,128,832


240,801


4,554,024


10,037,396

     Change in fair value of warrant liability

(969,836)


774,219


(1,872,364)


1,912,487

     Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process
          research and development



1,563,015


     Loss on Drawbridge Transaction



165,998


     Guarantee fees

(84,305)


(115,520)


336,915


243,040

     Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated
          affiliates

359,562


445,624


3,664,058


1,509,704

Adjusted EBITDA

$     5,425,307


$     1,449,049


$   20,571,328


$   15,346,884

     Adjusted EBITDA margin

10.9%


4.0%


11.1%


11.1%









Adjusted Net Income Reconciliation








Net income (loss)

$     1,520,757


$    (1,789,816)


$     6,844,798


$    (3,953,813)

     Income tax expense

289,467


48,050


411,919


176,758

     Stock-based compensation

3,128,832


240,801


4,554,024


10,037,396

     Change in fair value of warrant liability

(969,836)


774,219


(1,872,364)


1,912,487

     Write-off of acquired Drawbridge in-process
          research and development



1,563,015


     Loss on Drawbridge Transaction



165,998


     Guarantee fees

(84,305)


(115,520)


336,915


243,040

     Loss from equity interests in unconsolidated
          affiliates

359,562


445,624


3,664,058


1,509,704

Adjusted net income before adjusted tax expense

4,244,477


(396,642)


15,668,363


9,925,572

Adjusted income tax (expense) benefit

(424,447)


39,664


(1,566,836)


(992,557)

Adjusted net income (loss)

$     3,820,030


$       (356,978)


$   14,101,527


$     8,933,015









Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding

58,655,939


12,323,830


51,939,654


46,497,003

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss), per share

$               0.07


$              (0.03)


$               0.27


$               0.19

