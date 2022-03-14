Breg Announces New President and CEO

Orthopedic Company Recruits Global Medical Technology Leader to Advance Next Phase of Expansion

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Breg, Inc., a leading orthopedic bracing and billing services company, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Kevin Hobert president and CEO. An experienced leader who has consistently grown global medical technology businesses, Mr. Hobert will spearhead the next phase of Breg's expansion. He succeeds Brad Lee, who announced his retirement from Breg after leading the company's transformation into an industry leader.

"We conducted a robust national search, and Mr. Hobert stood out based on his successful career in health care leadership, his deep industry knowledge and his commitment to customer experience," said Stuart Simpson, chair of Breg's board of directors. "He has demonstrated his ability to disrupt entrenched market leaders and grow market share through new medical technologies, and we have full confidence that he will accelerate Breg's growth and capture more leadership share in the DMEPOS space."

"We are grateful to Brad for his many contributions to growing Breg and building our unique culture during his 14 years with the company and wish him all the best as he pursues his next professional chapter," Simpson added.

Mr. Hobert's career spans nearly three decades at global medical device and health care information technology (IT) companies. Prior to joining Breg, he served as CEO and a member of the board of directors of Carestream Health, Inc., where he grew digital revenue, increased gross margin, and aligned 8,000 employees across 170 countries to create a strong culture of customer focus and accountability.

Mr. Hobert previously served as CEO of Kodak's Health Group. He also was promoted to multiple leadership positions during his tenure at General Electric Medical Systems. Additionally, he is a member of the board of directors of an innovative robotic surgery company.

"It is a privilege to lead Breg through the next phase of our expansion," said Mr. Hobert. "Breg has an impressive track record of growth built on innovative products and services, a market-leading brand, the best customer experience in the industry, and, most importantly, a talented and passionate team."

About Breg

Breg makes orthopedic bracing and devices, but more than that, the company makes durable medical equipment dispensement easier for our customers every step of the way, from hurt to healthy. Breg is committed to supporting practitioners through comprehensive partnerships, supporting patients with high-quality products and services, and delivering seamless support to facilities navigating the complexities of modern healthcare.

As the largest U.S. provider of cold therapy devices and second largest domestic provider of orthopedic bracing, Breg provides products to millions of patients annually. Founded in 1989, Breg is based in Carlsbad, Calif., and is a company of Water Street Healthcare Partners, a strategic investor focused exclusively on the health care industry. Visit www.breg.com.

