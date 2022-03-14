Ad Age Names TBWA Its 2022 Network of the Year

The TBWA collective was recognized in the publication's prestigious A-List feature for its creative product, new business growth and strong performance

NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TBWA\Worldwide was today named 2022 Network of the Year by Ad Age , a global media brand that publishes news, analysis, and data on marketing and media.

TBWA (PRNewswire)

TBWA was recognized for its ability to create work that extends beyond traditional advertising, following an exceptionally strong business year across a wide range of global markets and its ability to drive Disruptive, transformative growth for its clients. The publication also highlighted its body of creative work for its creativity and impact, for clients including Apple, McDonald's, MTN DEW, and Nissan, among others. The Ad Age profile can be viewed HERE .

"Being named Ad Age's Network of the Year is a huge honor that speaks to the success of all of our agencies and to the quality of our creative product around the world," says Troy Ruhanen, CEO, TBWA\Worldwide. "To be recognized as Network of the Year, in a new category in the Ad Age A-List, is particularly rewarding, because it sets the standard and demonstrates the power of the collective and our 10,000+ creative minds who make all of this possible."

Ruhanen added, "We're grateful to our clients who entrust us with their brands and partner with us to disrupt again and again."

"The agencies featured in the Ad Age A-List package showed resilience, the ability to challenge conventions and worked with clients to rethink fundamentals with business transformation strategies," said Judann Pollack, executive editor of Ad Age. "Above all they proved the market-moving value of the big creative idea. TBWA embodied all of these qualities at global scale, which is why we selected them as our first Network of the Year."

Last week, the TBWA\ collective earned the #1 spot on Fast Company's list of Most Innovative Companies in the Advertising category, appearing on the list for the fourth year in a row. In December, Adweek named TBWA as its 2021 Global Agency of the Year. With the Ad Age Network of the Year title, TBWA has earned a first of its kind trio of industry honors.

Looking to Disrupt? Find us at www.tbwa.com and on LinkedIn.

About TBWA\Worldwide

TBWA is The Disruption® Company. We use creativity to help businesses challenge the status quo and capture an unfair share of the future. Named one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company in 2022, 2021, 2020 and 2019, and Adweek's 2021 Global Agency of the Year, we are a creative company that uses trademarked Disruption® methodologies to help businesses address their challenges and achieve transformative growth. Our collective has 10,000+ creative minds in 41 countries, and also includes brands such as Auditoire, Digital Arts Network (DAN), eg+ worldwide, GMR, The Integer Group®, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, TBWA\WorldHealth and TRO. Global clients include adidas, Apple, Gatorade, Henkel, Hilton Hotels, McDonald's, Nissan and Singapore Airlines. Follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram . TBWA is part of Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC).

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TBWA\Worldwide