Safehold to Present at 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a moderated discussion at the 2022 Citi Global Property CEO Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 9:45am ET.

Safehold's remarks will be broadcast live and the link to the broadcast, along with the accompanying investor presentation, can be accessed by all interested parties through Safehold's website, www.safeholdinc.com , in the "Investors" section.

About Safehold:

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 201 7, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk. The Company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) and is managed by its largest shareholder, iStar Inc., seeks to deliver safe, growing income and long-term capital appreciation to its shareholders. Additional information on Safehold is available on its website at www.safeholdinc.com.

Company Contact:

Jason Fooks, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations & Marketing

1 1 14 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10036 T 212.930.9400 investors@asafeholdinc.com

