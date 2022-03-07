Nev Schulman of MTV's Catfish and Zelle® Launch Educational Campaign for National Consumer Protection Week

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
- Each day a specific scam is featured with tips to avoid becoming victims.
- PSA videos on TikTok and Instagram.
- Zelle® Financial Education Center supplies resources and tips for safe digital payments.
Who:
Nev Schulman, host and executive producer of MTV's Catfish, and Zelle®, a fast, safe and easy way to send money right from your banking app.
What:
Throughout National Consumer Protection Week (March 6-12, 2022), Schulman and Zelle® will educate consumers by addressing trending scams and tips to avoid them.
During the week, a different scam and consumer tools/resources will be highlighted. This includes resources, tips and social PSA's around the following topics:
- Learning how to spot scammers that pretend to be from your bank through phone and text scams
- How to spot a romance scam & be safe while dating
- All things puppy scams and safer alternatives to getting pets for your household
- Utility scams that are most prevalent and how to spot a scammer
As part of this effort, Zelle® will host a virtual, open-access panel on Wednesday, March 9, titled, Technology & Dating: How to Safely Date in the Modern World. Alexis Castorina, Senior Director of Consumer Education at Zelle® will moderate the panel of participants, including Schulman, Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety at Match Group, and Cindy Liebes, Chief Program Officer at Cybercrime Support Network.
Why:
A recent consumer behavior study conducted by Zelle® found that 53% of people have been more confident and aware of scams since the beginning of the pandemic. That still leaves a large number of people that may not have the proper knowledge or tools to spot a scam.
Along with their 'Pay it Safe' program, Zelle® has also participated in recent consumer education partnerships with the Detroit Pistons and Vox Media, and Schulman's social media PSA campaign. To continue scam education, Zelle® is using National Consumer Protection Week to provide resources and tips to consumers on trending scams.
When and Where:
The virtual panel, Technology & Dating: How to Safely Date in the Modern World, will be held on Wednesday, March 9, from 4-5 pm ET. People interested in attending can RSVP for the open-access virtual event HERE.
Nev Schulman will be available for virtual and on-site interviews regarding this campaign throughout February and March. Please get in touch with pressinquiries@zellepay.com to schedule a time.
