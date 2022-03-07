MAKITA LEADS THE CORDLESS CONVERSION FROM GAS OUTDOOR POWER EQUIPMENT Ongoing expansion of extensive cordless OPE system is backed by a new national 360-degree media campaign

LA MIRADA, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makita®, the innovation leader in cordless technology, continues to meet the growing demand for "greener" alternatives to gas equipment with continued expansion of its industry-leading cordless outdoor power equipment (OPE) system. To increase awareness of these battery-powered alternatives to gas equipment, today Makita® U.S.A., Inc. launched "Rule the Outdoors", a 360-degree national awareness campaign across media channels, from broadcast to digital platforms.

Makita has the world's largest professional cordless outdoor power equipment system with nearly 50 products. The system continues to expand with a wide range of cordless lawn mowers, string trimmers, blowers, chain saws, hedge trimmers, pole saws and more. (PRNewswire)

"Makita quickly recognized the movement away from gas outdoor power equipment and the demand for cordless, from professionals to homeowners," said Brent Withey, vice president marketing, brand, Makita U.S.A., Inc. "No other company has invested in cordless technology like Makita, and the result is a complete system of professional cordless power equipment. With our Rule the Outdoors campaign, we're telling users across America that the time is now to go cordless, without a compromise in performance."

National Media Campaign: 400 million Impressions

Today Makita launched "Rule the Outdoors", a national media campaign to increase awareness of cordless technology and drive demand for LXT Cordless OPE. "Rule the Outdoors" runs through mid-summer with over 400 million total impressions across media platforms. This extensive reach includes the top television networks and sports channels, as well as 50 million digital media views. The campaign will extend to dealer partners with in-store assets and live events including the Makita Driving Innovation Tour.

New Cordless Mower Cuts Up to One-Half Acre

The launch of "Rule the Outdoors" marks the release of the new 36V (18V X2) LXT 21" Self-Propelled Lawn Mower Kit (XML11CT1), which is featured in the campaign. The mower will cut non-stop up to one-half acre (.44 acres in self-propelled mode, .55 acres in push mode) on a single charge using the four 18V LXT 5.0Ah batteries included in the kit. For a limited time, consumers will receive two free 18V LXT 5.0Ah Batteries (a $219 value) for a total of four batteries with purchase.

World's Largest Professional Cordless System

Makita has the world's largest professional cordless outdoor power equipment system (powered by 18V lithium-ion slide-style batteries), with over 60 OPE products within the 18V | 36V LXT System. In sum, the LXT System offers over 300 compatible cordless tools and OPE, as well as lighting, radios, job site apparel, and more.

Makita is also expanding battery-powered OPE products in the new 40V | 80V XGT System of equipment and tools. And for all-day professional use Makita offers ConnectX™, a line of outdoor power equipment that utilizes an external battery connection for extended run time with ConnectX™ products, as well as select LXT and XGT products with the use of an adapter. The extended run time of ConnectX™ gives professional users a true gas replacement.

Accelerating the Move to Cordless

This focus on cordless innovation is accelerating the movement from gas to cordless.

"Over the past several years demand for cordless OPE has dramatically increased across the spectrum, from pro landscapers to homeowners, and to the dealers who serve them," said Mario Lopez, director of product development, Makita U.S.A., Inc.

"Pro landscapers are paying more for fuel while experiencing resistance to the noise and emissions of gas equipment, so they are seeking cordless equipment," said Lopez. "Homeowners are moving to cordless lawn mowers and blowers for the instant starts and zero gas hassles. And for retailers, they are seeking reliable cordless equipment with commercial-grade performance for their customers. In each case, Makita is meeting demand with a complete cordless system for mowing, trimming, cutting, and clean-ups, as well as extensive line of accessories. For all users, Makita has a total cordless solution."

For more information about Makita Outdoor Power Equipment and the Rule the Outdoors campaign, visit http://www.makitatools.com/RTO

About Makita

Makita is a worldwide manufacturer of industrial power tools, power equipment, pneumatics and cleaning solutions, and offers a wide range of industrial accessories. Makita U.S.A., Inc. is located in La Mirada, California, and operates an extensive distribution network throughout the U.S.A. With over 50 years in the United States and over 100 years worldwide, Makita utilizes experience and expertise to manufacture best-in-class solutions. For more information call Makita U.S.A. at (800)4-MAKITA or visit makitatools.com. Find Makita on Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter @makitatools

MEDIA CONTACT

Wayne Hart

(714) 522-8088 x4410

whart@makitausa.com

Consumer Inquiries

(800) 4-MAKITA

makitatools.com

@makitatools

The new 36V (18V X2) LXT 21” Lawn Mower (XML11CT1) is self-propelled with long run time for efficient grass cutting without the noise and emissions of a gas mower. (PRNewswire)

Makita U.S.A., Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Makita U.S.A., Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Makita U.S.A., Inc.