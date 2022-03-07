Gideon Taylor Acquires IntraSee, Aims to Open Enterprise Systems to Casual Users with Conversational AI

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gideon Taylor Consulting, LLC and IntraSee, Inc. announced today that Gideon Taylor has acquired IntraSee, an enterprise UX and conversational AI pioneer. The acquisition includes Ida Artificial Intelligence, Inc. and its powerful AI-driven digital assistant for the enterprise, Ida . The IntraSee team of artificial intelligence and UX innovators will help Gideon Taylor bring unprecedented usability to enterprise application suites like PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud .

With IntraSee's AI wizardry, GT will give the enterprise system a voice. This is what chatbots were always meant to be.

"Gideon Taylor has always been about extending the reach and relevance of enterprise systems, replacing manual data collection and approval processes with smart, workflow-enabled eForm applications that guide users through easy interactions with the system," said Paul Taylor, President and CEO of Gideon Taylor. "Now with the AI wizardry of the IntraSee team, we can actually give the enterprise system a voice. Chatting with Ida as an employee or student is amazing; you just keep finding more things Ida knows how to do for you. This is what chatbots were always meant to be. Ida is going to build a whole new level of connection between organizations and the people they serve."

"The future of enterprise software will be less about which applications you run and more about automation, AI, and engaging with your users where they are. Joining Gideon Taylor uniquely positions us to take our clients into this future and help them capture new ROI," emphasized Andrew Bediz, IntraSee's CEO. "Mixing GT's expertise on backend processes and RPA with IntraSee's user-facing technology will yield new products and integrations that wouldn't be possible without this partnership."

Ida is cloud-based, leveraging the Oracle Digital Assistant (ODA) platform to bring machine-learning AI and Natural Language Processing technology to enterprise chat. Ida detects and replies in dozens of languages, has a library of hundreds of skills for HCM and Campus Solutions, and connectors to many enterprise systems, including Microsoft, Salesforce, ServiceNow, Oracle HCM Cloud, PeopleSoft, Canvas, Kase, Taleo, Kronos and more. Ida's capabilities continue to grow, with more skills (including Finance) and connectors (including popular HCM, LMS, and ITSM offerings) on the way.

Andrew Bediz will continue to lead IntraSee as a division of Gideon Taylor. The IntraSee and Ida brands will be retained. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The IntraSee acquisition follows last year's acquisition of Newbury Consulting Group, Inc., now operating as Newbury Enterprise Services , a division of Gideon Taylor. The Newbury team gives Gideon Taylor the offerings of a full-service PeopleSoft consultancy, from implementation and modernization projects to always-current managed services, and a unique UiPath -based Robotic Process Automation (RPA) practice for PeopleSoft.

Learn more about Gideon Taylor's plans to futurize enterprise business systems at gideontaylor.com or the company's YouTube channel .

About Gideon Taylor:

Founded by Paul Taylor in 2001, and based in American Fork, Utah, Gideon Taylor envisions and creates custom solutions for PeopleSoft clients using eForms and workflow technology, OCI cloud hosting, UiPath RPA, always-current managed services, full-service consulting and staffing, and now UX and conversational AI. GT serves world-class institutions like Princeton University, the University of California-Berkeley, the City of Boston, Hartford Healthcare, Apex Systems, L3Harris, and Xcel Energy. GT is an Oracle Gold Partner.

About IntraSee:

IntraSee was founded by Paul Isherwood and Andrew Bediz in 2005 with a mission to offer consumer-grade usability on top of enterprise software such as PeopleSoft. Through Web UX, mobile, and now conversational AI, IntraSee offers products and services to enable organizations to maximize the value they get from their enterprise software investments. IntraSee serves large commercial businesses, the public sector, and higher education worldwide.

