Dominion VUE DMS announces their partnership with Industry Leading Payroll Systems

NORFOLK, Va., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion VUE DMS announces a no charge integration with Paychex®, Paycom®, and Paylocity®, providing more options for dealerships to handle payroll and human resource management needs.

Dealerships have even more payroll options integrated to their DMS.

This will allow dealers to Integrate their VUE DMS data with Paychex®, Paycom®, and Paylocity®. These three providers have been tested and certified by VUE DMS and offered to you without any integration fees.

This announcement is yet another reason for dealers to reconsider their current DMS relationship and consider what VUE DMS can offer.

To learn more about VUE and future integrations, visit VUEDMS.com .

About VUE DMS:

VUE DMS, a new cloud-native dealer management system solution, gives US-based retail automotive dealers the digital security, flexibility and efficiency to meet today's rapidly changing market. Built on Microsoft Azure Cloud and decades of experience serving dealerships, VUE DMS enables dealers to deliver a superior buying experience, reduce costs and protect their business. Learn more at VUEDMS.com .

About Dominion Dealer Solutions:

Dominion Dealer Solutions prides itself on providing the automotive industry's most innovative technology. Products include the new cloud-native dealer management system solution offering modern digital security, flexibility and efficiency (VUE DMS), inventory management and merchandising (Dealer Specialties) and vehicle data solutions (DataOne), vehicle registration reporting (Cross-Sell), and AI-powered Customer intel platform for sales and service, (Activator Dealer Solutions). Every OEM and more than 6,000 dealer partners depend on Dominion's foundation of innovation, integrity, excellence and teamwork to deliver outstanding results. For more information, visit our website , like us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Youtube , and follow us on Twitter .

