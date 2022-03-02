Valens Semiconductor Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Key Financial and Business Highlights
- Record full year revenues of $70.7 million, up 24.2% from 2020
- Record fourth quarter revenues of $20.7 million, up 46.8% from the fourth quarter of 2020, and up 8.7% from the third quarter 2021
- Shipped first-in-industry MIPI A-PHY automotive chipsets to potential customers and leading ecosystem players
- Generated initial revenue from Stello, the newest Audio-Video product family
- Met all demand from customers, in a severely supply constrained environment
- Record backlog of $78.2 million as of December 31, 2021
- Strong balance sheet with $174.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits as of year-end 2021
First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Outlook
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure.See the tables below for additional information regarding this and other non-GAAP metrics used in this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated transaction and future economic and market conditions. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Valens' management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Valens.
About Valens
Valens Semiconductor is a leading provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the automotive and audio-video industries. Valens' HDBaseT technology is the leading standard in the professional Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of HDBaseT-enabled products. Valens Automotive is a key enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are already on the road and its underlying technology has been selected to become the basis for the new international standard for automotive connectivity. For more, visit https://www.valens.com/.
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS
(U.S. Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
20,739
14,123
70,684
56,910
Gross Profit
14,767
10,288
50,579
43,478
Gross Margin
71.2%
72.8%
71.6%
76.4%
Net loss1
(7,973)
(6,011)
(26,534)
(19,635)
Cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits2
174,359
61,570
174,359
61,570
Net cash used in operating activities3
(11,380)
(6,368)
(21,609)
(19,606)
Non-GAAP Financial Data
Non-GAAP Gross Margin4
71.5%
73.4%
71.8%
76.9%
Adjusted EBITDA5,6
(6,951)
(4,592)
(16,098)
(16,366)
Adjusted EBITDA - after issuance-related costs
(6,951)
(4,592)
(14,010)
(16,366)
Loss per share - after issuance-related costs7
(0.08)
(0.56)
(0.62)
(1.88)
1
The year ended December 31, 2021, includes issuance-related costs in the amount of $5,958 thousand (of which $3,396 thousand derived from Stock based compensation related to options' vesting acceleration).
2
As of the last day of the period.
3
The three months and year ended December 31, 2021, include payments of issuance-related costs in the amount of $2,545 thousand and $2,562 thousand, respectively, that were classified to the Statement of Operations.
4
GAAP Gross Profit excluding share-based compensation and depreciation expenses, divided by revenue. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses were $70 thousand and $72 thousand respectively and for the year ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, share-based compensation and depreciation expenses totaled at $168 thousand and $269 thousand respectively.
5
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Please refer to the appendix at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure in accordance with GAAP.
6
The year ended December 31, 2021, includes issuance-related costs in the amount of $2,088 thousand (total issuance costs of $5,958 thousand, included in the statement of operations, less $3,396 thousand derived from stock-based compensation (see footnote 1 above) and less an expense of $473 thousand recorded in Financial income, net).
7
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures.
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
REVENUES
20,739
14,123
70,684
56,910
COST OF REVENUES
(5,972)
(3,835)
(20,105)
(13,432)
GROSS PROFIT
14,767
10,288
50,579
43,478
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Research and development expenses
(14,890)
(10,833)
(46,875)
(44,725)
Sales and marketing expenses
(4,460)
(3,420)
(14,214)
(13,657)
General and administrative expenses8
(4,042)
(2,454)
(16,556)
(7,884)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
(23,392)
(16,707)
(77,645)
(66,266)
OPERATING LOSS
(8,625)
(6,419)
(27,066)
(22,788)
Financial income, net9
820
428
929
3,300
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES
(7,805)
(5,991)
(26,137)
(19,488)
INCOME TAXES
(169)
(37)
(407)
(164)
LOSS AFTER INCOME TAXES
(7,974)
(6,028)
(26,544)
(19,652)
Equity in earnings of investee
1
17
10
17
NET LOSS
(7,973)
(6,011)
(26,534)
(19,635)
BASIC AND DILUTED NET LOSS PER ORDINARY
(0.08)
(0.90)
(1.15)
(3.25)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES USED
97,105,948
10,735,210
33,031,205
10,448,218
USED IN CALCULATION OF NET LOSS PER ORDINARY
8
The condensed consolidated statements of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021, include issuance-related costs
9
See footnote 8
10
See reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Loss per Share.
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
ASSETS
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
56,791
26,316
Short-term deposits
117,568
35,254
Trade accounts receivable
7,095
8,679
Inventories
9,322
3,159
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
8,255
2,969
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
199,031
76,377
LONG-TERM ASSETS:
Property and equipment, net
2,741
2,353
Other assets
828
435
TOTAL LONG-TERM ASSETS
3,569
2,788
TOTAL ASSETS
202,600
79,165
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES
CURRENT LIABILITIES
15,699
11,164
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
Warrants liability
-
568
Forfeiture shares
4,658
-
Other long-term liabilities
46
45
TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
4,704
613
TOTAL LIABILITIES
20,403
11,777
REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBILE PREFERRED SHARES
-
149,611
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
182,197
(82,223)
TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED
202,600
79,165
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss for the period
(26,534)
(19,635)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in
Income and expense items not involving cash flows:
Depreciation
1,099
1,093
Stock-based compensation
9,869
5,329
Exchange rate differences
(496)
(2,821)
Interest from short-term deposits
87
524
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
109
Change in fair value of forfeiture shares
173
-
Equity in earnings of investee, net of dividend received
18
11
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
1,584
(944)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(5,286)
(741)
Inventories
(6,163)
(449)
Long-term assets
(411)
(1)
Current liabilities
4,450
(2,081)
Other long-term liabilities
1
-
Net cash used in operating activities
(21,609)
(19,606)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Investment in short-term deposits
(121,947)
(86,861)
Maturities of short-term deposits
39,227
116,036
Purchase of property and equipment
(1,443)
(861)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(84,163)
28,314
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeded from Transactions related to the Merger, net
134,185
-
Exercise of options
1,246
406
Net cash provided by financing activities
135,431
406
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash
816
1,646
INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
30,475
10,760
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
26,316
15,556
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
56,791
26,316
SUPPLEMENT DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION
Cash paid for taxes
417
139
NON-CASH ACTIVITY
Trade accounts payable on account of property and equipment
44
-
Unpaid issuance costs
41
-
Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred shares
150,179
-
Issuance of forfeiture shares
4,485
-
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net profit (loss) before financial income (expense), net, income taxes, equity in earnings of investee and depreciation and amortization, further adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, which may vary from period-to-period. We caution investors that amounts presented in accordance with our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar measures disclosed by other issuers, because not all issuers calculate Adjusted EBITDA in the same manner. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net loss or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity.
Although we provide guidance for Adjusted EBITDA, we are not able to provide guidance for projected Net profit (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Certain elements of Net profit (loss), including share-based compensation expenses and warrant valuations, are not predictable due to the high variability and difficulty of making accurate forecasts. As a result, it is impractical for us to provide guidance on Net profit (loss) or to reconcile our Adjusted EBITDA guidance without unreasonable efforts. Consequently, no disclosure of projected Net profit (loss) is included. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss11
(7,973)
(6,011)
(26,534)
(19,635)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Financial income (expense), net
(820)
(428)
(929)
(3,300)
Income taxes
169
37
407
164
Equity in earnings of investee
(1)
(17)
(10)
(17)
Depreciation
312
294
1,099
1,093
Share-based compensation expenses
1,362
1,533
9,869
5,329
Adjusted EBITDA - before issuance-related costs
(6,951)
(4,592)
(16,098)
(16,366)
Issuance-related costs
-
-
2,088
-
Adjusted EBITDA - after issuance-related costs
(6,951)
(4,592)
(14,010)
(16,366)
11 See footnote 1
VALENS SEMICONDUCTOR LTD.
The following tables provide a calculation of the GAAP Loss per share and reconciliation to Non-GAAP Loss per share.
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
GAAP Loss per Share
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP Net Loss
(7,973)
(6,011)
(26,534)
(19,635)
Adjusted to include the following:
Accrued dividend related to Preferred Shares12
-
(3,662)
(11,330)
(14,330)
Total Loss used for computing Loss per share
(7,973)
(9,673)
(37,864)
(33,965)
Weighted average number of shares used
97,105,948
10,735,210
33,031,205
10,448,218
GAAP Loss per share
(0.08)
(0.90)
(1.15)
(3.25)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
Non-GAAP Loss per Share
2021
2020
2021
2020
GAAP Net loss
(7,973)
(6,011)
(26,534)
(19,635)
Adjusted to exclude the following:
Issuance-related costs
-
-
5,958
-
Total Loss used for computing Loss per share
(7,973)
(6,011)
(20,576)
(19,635)
Weighted average number of shares
97,105,948
10,735,210
33,031,205
10,448,218
Non-GAAP Loss per share
(0.08)
(0.56)
(0.62)
(1.88)
12
All Preferred Shares were converted into Ordinary Shares as of September 29, 2021.
