UserWay's AI-Powered Widget Makes The Beijing 2022 Paralympics Website Accessible For Second Consecutive Year The widget ensures the website meets all regulations and accessibility standards to provide digital access and inclusivity for everyone, especially those with disabilities.

WILMINGTON, Del., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay (TASE: UWAY), a digital accessibility company, announced today that its AI-powered widget has been selected by the Beijing 2022 Paralympics website to enhance its accessibility for all site visitors. UserWay's technology provides an inclusive and user-friendly experience by offering visitors their choice of accessibility enhancements, while also automatically resolving any accessibility issues it detects on a site. The widget is easily added to any website to significantly enhance the accessibility for people with disabilities.

In addition to the widget, UserWay is committed to creating a digitally accessible world through its suite of technological solutions, which include a website accessibility scan tool, accessibility monitoring services, manual audits by certified professionals and disabled proper, and accessibility training. Implementing UserWay's widget in the Paralympics has established an open and accessible experience for all para-athletes. To ensure all visitors have total accessibility, the Paralympics site offers their accessibility and usability enhancements in 40 languages to assist international visitors.

"It is a true privilege that UserWay was selected for the second year to power the site of the Paralympic Games," said Allon Mason, Founder, and CEO of UserWay. "With over 1 billion people globally living with disabilities and hundreds of athletes participating in this year's winter games, our commitment to eliminating digital barriers and ensuring inclusive web accessibility remains stronger than ever. We are honored that our AI technology is part of the Paralympics and helping it spread a message of inclusion, diversity, and equality."

The Beijing 2022 Winter Games will welcome approximately 600 of the best Paralympic athletes from around the world and will host 78 events in 6 sports. The Paralympics will begin March 4th and end March 13th. With this year's vision of "Joyful Rendezvous upon Pure Ice and Snow," the 10-day event allows for equal representation, accessibility, and inclusivity in sport.

"Digital accessibility is a great addition to the games," said 9-time Paralympic gold medalist Yossi Wengier. "When I participated it was nearly impossible for blind sports enthusiasts to follow the events. Making the Paralympic site truly accessible is a huge step forward."

UserWay and the Paralympics share a vision to create an inclusive world. When everyone has a chance to participate in athletics, and online, we can break down stereotypes and embrace our differences.

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility solution leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied on by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, ATAG 2.0, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

