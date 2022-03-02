OpenText Powers Information-led Transformations and Resilient Supply Chains

Cloud Editions 22.1 digitizes business processes to modernize operations and drive value creation for growth

WATERLOO, ON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) announced Cloud Editions 22.1 (CE 22.1) featuring new and enhanced innovations that enable organizations to leverage information for digital business transformations. As part of OpenText's ongoing commitment to better customer, partner, and employee experiences, CE 22.1 enables resiliency through information management in the cloud at scale.

"Every organization is thinking about new customer and employee experiences to meet the dynamic needs of modern work," said Mark J. Barrenechea, OpenText CEO & CTO. "Cloud Editions 22.1 delivers powerful new tools and capabilities to help businesses digitize their most essential business networks and ensure growth is inclusive and sustainable."

OpenText continues to lead the charge regarding business transformation tools and solutions. OpenText Cloud Editions supports over 3,000 private cloud customers, 11 million public cloud subscribers and more than 1 million trading partners to fuel growth and deliver next level cloud experiences for enterprises and SMBs.

Supply Chain Resiliency for the Future

According to the recent Technology Vision 2021 report by Accenture, nearly all (93%) executives expect 50% or more of their business to be in the cloud over the next three years. The shift and movement is a search for agility and speed to meet the ever-changing dynamics of global trade.

Partners, suppliers, customers and other external communities require access to critical enterprise information, but manual onboarding and administration processes can create security risks. The complexity drives poor user experiences that require a refreshed approach to partner and supply chain strategies. To drive better collaboration, millions of supplier users across the globe use OpenText Supplier Portal to securely connect to more than 800 applications across customer enterprises, ranging from Microsoft Azure to custom document management systems. Now, with CE 22.1, we're introducing the new OpenText Supplier Portal product, delivering a single connection environment within the OpenText™ Business Network Cloud that provides seamless, easy and secure access to information from product design to purchasing to distribution.

"Nestlé has leveraged the OpenText Business Network for almost a decade to help optimize our supply chain operations from an IT standpoint," said Ravi Arunasalam, Director, Senior Partner Productivity & Delivery, Business Solution Integration, Nestlé. "We look forward to evaluating how OpenText Cloud Editions deliver the agility and flexibility to create competitive advantage, drive better business outcomes and seamlessly connect at the speed of business transformation."

Connecting and Collaborating to Create Value

Organizations that deliver simple and secure real-time engagement with employees, partners and customers can improve collaboration and thrive in distributed environments. With CE 22.1, OpenText Core Content now combines with Core Signature to provide seamless e-signature and data capture capabilities, helping organizations confidently complete essential everyday processes and approvals. Extended ECM Business Workspaces now integrates content with Microsoft Teams, putting an end to data silos, while Core Share mobile allows remote workers to access and collaborate on documents stored in Microsoft 365. This allows users to save changes in real-time to maintain document integrity and version control across editors and contributors. When content is subject to eDiscovery, OpenText Insight now adds best passage highlighting, making it the only technology-assisted review (TAR) solution that automatically identifies the most relevant content within a document to help users save time and easily pinpoint the information they are looking for.

The innovations in CE 22.1 will help customers to optimize supply chains and partner relationships, improve productivity, increase security and reduce risk, and deliver personalized customer experiences at scale.

For more information about all CE 22.1 innovations please read our blog.

