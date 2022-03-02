BANGKOK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Worx, a leading digital agency in Thailand, launches the Swopbox, a specially made and designed to reduce e-waste amid the climate change situation. E-waste is the fastest growing waste in the world. There are up to 50 million metric tons of e-waste in recent years and it keeps growing due to a surge in demand for digital devices.

CJ Worx Partners with SWOPMART to Launch Swopbox, Specially Made Parcel to Reduce E-Waste (PRNewswire)

Swopbox is a packaging designed to use repeatedly for IT gadgets and products. IT brands could use this creative parcel to target the nowadays consumers who pay high attention to the climate change issue. Once the Swopbox arrives on client hands, they can turn it inside out and put the used or second hand IT gadget in and send it back to SWOPMART, an online marketplace where everyone buy and sell the second hand IT gadgets.

Managing Director of CJ Worx said the Swopbox is a must-have item nowadays. This creative product aims to be the alternatives for the climate change-concerned consumer and brands.

"Brands or general consumers could use Swopbox to deliver their IT gadgets and the receivers can use it repeatly," said Managing Director of CJ Worx.

SWOPMART, an online marketplace created for buying and selling second-hand IT products through a secure online system and help enhance trading to be convenient, fast and meet the needs of buyers and sellers, as well as provide quality inspection services to help ensure more confidence.

Because the best solution in reducing E-Waste is to prolong gadget's lifetime.

"Swopbox" The parcel to reduce E-Waste.

