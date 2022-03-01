ZTE announces 4th Gen 5G FWA & MBB family, leading a new era of 5G interconnectivity

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the mobile internet, today announced that its 5G FWA & MBB series has reached the million-shipment milestone globally and officially unveiled the 4th Gen of ZTE 5G FWA & MBB family at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022). The series that includes the indoor 5G CPE MC888 series, outdoor 5G CPE MC889 series, and the new-gen portable 5G MiFi MU5120, are generally developed for indoor, outdoor, and travel scenarios, and have adopted the world-leading Snapdragon® X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Platforms .

In the 5G era, ZTE has always been committed to catering to diversified 5G data terminal scenarios for users worldwide. In 2019, ZTE released the MC801, its first 5G CPE product, and successively launched Gen 2 and Gen 3 indoor 5G CPE products in 2020 and 2021. The new series of the FWA & MBB family is further improved and upgraded based on previous generations, forming diversified 5G data terminal scenarios, suitable for personal, home, travel, and office use, among others.

The MC888 series for indoor scenarios includes two models, MC888 and MC888 Ultra. The latter, equipped with the Qualcomm® Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 featuring Snapdragon® X65 5G Modem-RF Platform and the latest Wi-Fi 6E technical standards with a peak rate of 6000Mbps, fully supports mmWave-Sub6 NR CA and 3GPP R16 technical standards. It adopts the smart antenna array 3.0 with antenna gain reaching 10dBi, enabling stable and comprehensive 5G signal reception even with weak signals. Nevertheless, MC888 Ultra continuously dissipates heat by adopting penetrating self-ventilation technology and a top-down permeable air duct design. As a result, ultra-long and stable high-speed operation is ensured even under high-power conditions. Remarkably, MC888 Ultra also supports one-touch NFC connection, enabling NFC-enabled Android smartphones to connect to these routers by a single touch, without the tedious process of entering passwords.

Meanwhile, the standard MC888 model with the Qualcomm X62 platform, which supports Wi-Fi 6 with a peak rate of 3600Mbps, can be connected by up to 32 users simultaneously. Notably, this model uses the same antenna technology as the MC888 Ultra, and the built-in high-gain antenna ensures powerful signal reception for users.

For outdoor scenarios, as a world-leading communication company, ZTE launched MC889 and MC889 Pro, compatible with mmWave, Sub-6 5G and 4G LTE networks, designed to address the low penetrating performance pain point of mmWave and Sub-6 network signals and impose higher requirements on temperature, environment, and signal reception capacity. IP67 and IP65 dustproof and waterproof to industrial grade, the series can work normally at temperatures between minus 40 and 60 degrees--which makes the series a truly all-weather outdoor CPE product. MC889 Pro adopts the super gain antenna technology capable of 11dBi, which greatly improves signal reception for terminal users.

Based on indoor and outdoor 5G CPE, ZTE had also developed a new-gen portable 5G MiFi product MU5120, which can be stably accessed by 32 devices simultaneously. The device adopts the Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 featuring Snapdragon X62 5G Modem-RF Platform and the Wi-Fi 6 scheme with low power consumption and includes a 10000mAh battery with a battery life of over 16 hours. Meanwhile, MU5120 also supports 18W reverse fast charging and one-touch NFC function, providing a more functional practical experience for users.

Apart from the five aforementioned new products, ZTE also announced the MC888 Flagship at MWC 2022, the first Wi-Fi7 5G CPE with the strongest configurations across the globe, which will deliver the best experience in the industry and will be available on the market in Q4 of this year.

In addition, ZTE also showcased their excellent communication performance. With the new Qualcomm SD X65 chip, the new-gen 5G mmWave CPE has improved the transmission rate of high-power 5G mmWave CPE to more than 10Gbps, enabling the wireless transmission rate of terminal devices to surpass computer hardware. The new CPE will support dual link between Sub-6G and mmWave. Through new heat conduction and heat dissipation materials, time-sharing CA technology and a new generation micro controlled power algorithm, stronger heat dissipation and signal coverage are realized. It can be widely used in fields such as Big Data, IoT, and the IoV.

"For many years, Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE have collaborated in the development of mobile broadband products, with some of ZTE's most powerful 5G solutions being Fixed Wireless Access CPEs for homes and offices based on the Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 1," said Gautam Sheoran, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Congratulations to ZTE on its unveiling of next-generation indoor and outdoor 5G CPE products, as well as mobile routers powered by Qualcomm Fixed Wireless Access Platform Gen 2 featuring Snapdragon X65 and X62 5G Modem-RF Platforms. We look forward to helping ZTE deliver optimized performance, coverage, and user experiences to more homes and offices with its new generation of products."

"Based on the "1+2+N" full-scenario smart ecological system, ZTE Mobile Devices are gradually creating a full-scenario smart lifestyle and have now occupied the biggest 5G CPE global market share. For the Internet of Everything (IOE), the all-scenario integration of "1+2+N" cannot be achieved without the assistance of "5G +" formed by 5G MBB devices," said Luo Wei, vice president of ZTE Corporation, GM of Product Center, ZTE Devices. "The 4th Gen of the ZTE 5G FWA & MBB family will bring a more cutting-edge 5G experience to corporations and consumers worldwide via remarkable technological innovation, which will make technological life more accessible in future. "

