Ukraine: Medicom Donates Over $250,000 in Medical Products

MONTREAL, March 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Quebec-based AMD Medicom Inc. ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of N95 respirators and medical grade surgical masks, joins the international business community in expressing its solidarity with the Ukrainian population. Medicom has operated a distribution center in Kyiv for over 10 years and employs over 15 people there.

In order to support the humanitarian efforts underway in Ukraine, Medicom will be sending over $250,000 worth of medical products from North America and Europe. In addition, the company is launching a fundraiser among its nearly 2,000 employees and will match every dollar donated. The funds raised will be donated to Doctors Without Borders and used primarily to improve access to health care and medication.



"For the past few days, our thoughts have been with our colleagues in Kyiv and with the Ukrainian people. In keeping with our mission to protect, we decided to help the caregivers involved in the humanitarian efforts and their patients," said Guillaume Laverdure, Chief Operating Officer of Medicom.

Medicom's customers and partners who wish to support medical humanitarian aid operations in Ukraine can visit the Doctors Without Borders website at https://www.msf.org.

About the Medicom Group

The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2021 and received a Mercure Award at the Mercuriades 2021.





Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Kolmi, Hopen, Ocean Pacific and Hedy brands. Medicom subsidiaries include Kolmi-Hopen in France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong, United Medical Enterprise in the U.S.A., KHM Engineering in Singapore and Medicom HealthPro Limited in the U.K.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Medicom and the company's comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com , follow us on Twitter @MedicomGlobal or visit our pages on Facebook or LinkedIn.

