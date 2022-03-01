HGTV ANNOUNCES WINNER OF HGTV URBAN OASIS 2021 IN INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HGTV today announced the winner of the HGTV® Urban Oasis 2021 is Rose Caponey of Marana, AZ. The prize package is valued at over $600,000.00 and includes the brand-new approximately 1,350-square-foot home, consisting of three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as all of its furnishings. The prize package also includes $50,000.00 from LendingTree. The home was constructed by local builder Bespoke Construction with interior design by Brian Patrick Flynn.

Caponey was randomly drawn from over 75 million entries to the sweepstakes, which lasted from October 1, 2021 to November 22, 2021 and garnered the highest number of entries in HGTV Urban Oasis history. The mother of nine and grandmother of 15 entered the sweepstakes twice every day, as she has done in the past with other HGTV Home Giveaways, including HGTV Dream Home® and HGTV Urban Oasis®. Caponey loves to cook and was blown away by the state-of-the-art kitchen. She also loves to be outdoors and is a huge fan of the backyard entertainment space.

"It's still a little unbelievable," Caponey said about being the winner of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2021. "I get excited if I win a $2 scratcher ticket, and this is much better than that!"

Caponey is a bookkeeper in her hometown of Marana, AZ. She lives there with her husband and their two dogs, Mook and Mindy.

The HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 home is located in Indianapolis, IN, a bustling city located in the heartland of the United States. This cozy cottage incorporates 1980s-inspired design with blush and mauve tones and nods to the decade with accents throughout the home. The expansive kitchen includes counter space to eat at along with new, state-of-art appliances and a full dining area off the kitchen. The main bedroom suite incorporates neutral tones and grays to create a relaxing oasis with a large en suite bathroom with natural light and a unique art gallery over the tub. The home includes two guest bedrooms each with their own unique design and color palette, with one guest bedroom acting as a multipurpose office as well. The home also has excellent outdoor features, including a furnished garage that is perfect for an Indianapolis-inspired garage party. Off of the garage is a beautifully landscaped backyard with a covered porch and an outdoor dining space.

Sponsors of the HGTV Urban Oasis 2021 include Reckitt Benckiser LLC, ADT LLC, The Hertz Corporation, LendingTree, LLC, James Hardie Building Products, Inc., Kohler Co., Duluth Trading Company, VELUX America LLC, Lumber Liquidators, Inc., Flynnside Out, LLC, BeSpoke Construction and Eastman Industries, LLC.

About HGTV:

