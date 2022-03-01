BDR announces launch of new Prime Partners podcast The business training and coaching experts offer contractors game-changing advice through online, mobile platforms

SEATTLE, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Development Resources (BDR), the training and business coaching authority for home services industry professionals, will be providing insight and proven strategies to contractors, service leaders, and distributors in a brand new format after announcing the launch of their new Prime Partners podcast.

Business Development Resources (BDR) has announced the launch of its new Prime Partners podcast. (PRNewswire)

Hosted by BDR Director of Training Matt MacArthur, Prime Partners will deliver information on services, resources, and best business practices to help home service business partners succeed faster.

"At BDR, we are dedicated to providing top-notch business training and coaching to contractors and distributors," MacArthur said. "But we realize there are many amazing companies that have a similar goal of helping owners build a successful home service business. Whether they are masters of marketing, rulers of recruiting, or tycoons of training, we want to highlight those 'prime partners' in the industry and give contractors and distributors access to resources that will drive their business forward."

Staying true to their goal, the first episode of Prime Partners outlines the growth that takes place in a coaching relationship, and how a business coach can provide a long-term vision for owners in achieving their business and personal goals. The episode features BDR Director of Dealer Recruitment Matt Baker.

New episodes of the Prime Partners podcast will release every other month and are available on all major podcast streaming services. Upcoming episode topics include:

Maximizing your website's potential

Understanding options for financing business growth

Building a training journey for your employees

Using training to enhance dealer growth and loyalty

"This podcast is all about providing essential information to our audience to help them build on their success and continue growing their business," MacArthur said. "Listeners will gain access to in-depth discussions on topics that can help them achieve long-term success by maximizing the potential of the company."

For more information on the podcast, visit http://www.bdrco.com/podcasts/.

For more information about BDR, visit https://www.bdrco.com/.

About Business Development Resources (BDR)

BDR (Business Development Resources) is the premier provider of business training and coaching to HVAC contractors and distributors, established in 1998. BDR's Profit Coach program has a membership of 600 leading contractors. Ten thousand HVAC professionals across North America attend BDR training courses annually. Nearly 1,000 industry professionals attend Profit Launch, BDR's planning workshop. For more information, please visit www.bdrco.com .

