$143 Million Practice Lewis Financial Group Joins Cetera

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that the Lewis Financial Group, led by Kate Lewis, has joined Cetera Wealth Partners. Based in the Milwaukee area, Lewis Financial Group manages more than $143 million in assets and joins one of Cetera Wealth Partners' largest OSJs from Voya Financial Advisors. Cetera Wealth Partners, part of Cetera's regional model, was formed through Cetera's acquisition of assets from Voya Financial Advisors in June 2021.

Kate Lewis, Lewis Financial Group (PRNewswire)

"As we take Lewis Financial Group to its next level of success, we're thrilled to reunite with Tom Halloran and the Cetera Wealth Partners leadership team," said Lewis. "Access to and relationships with senior management are an instrumental part of an advisor's journey. Partnering with leaders and an organization that puts clients and financial professionals first has been paramount to our growth and I look forward to this next chapter of success for our business at Cetera."

"We extend a warm welcome to Kate and know that she will continue to thrive and grow at Cetera," said Tom Halloran, president of Cetera Wealth Partners. "Kate's greatest strength is her ability to listen and problem solve. She has built her career and business through a solid foundation of personalized, holistic financial planning strategies for her clients. These same tenets are fundamental to all that we do at Cetera and it's what makes Cetera the destination of choice for financial professionals and clients. We're thrilled to welcome another leader who truly leads by example."

Lewis, a 34-year industry veteran, serves as president of the Milwaukee Montessori School Board of Trustees and was previously a leader on the Voya Financial Advisors Women's Advisor Network Council. She started Lewis Financial Group after years working in the financial services industry holding several roles at ING Financial. Lewis holds the Chartered Retirement Planning CounselorSM designation, along with FINRA Series 7, 6, 63, 65, 26 and 24 registrations. She is also Life and Health insurance licensed and Long-Term Care certified.

Lewis Financial Group is one of several advisor groups to affiliate with Cetera Wealth Partners in recent weeks. In early February, Cetera announced that Tracy Veillette, CFP®, a solo advisor formerly affiliated with Voya Financial Advisors, has joined Cetera Wealth Partners.

Click here for more information about Cetera's tools and resources for financial advisors.

About Cetera Financial Group®

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

Visit www.cetera.com, and follow Cetera on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Cetera Financial Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cetera Financial Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cetera Financial Group