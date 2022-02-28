Bitdefender and Romania National Cyber Security Directorate Expand Collaboration to Aid Ukraine and NATO Allies

BUCHAREST, Romania, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it has expanded its collaboration with Romania's National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) to provide cybersecurity expertise, threat intelligence and technology at no charge to support the people of Ukraine and its allies.

OFFICAL JOINT STATEMENT:

Recent geopolitical events have transformed our world as we knew it. We must stand united in facing the increasing cybersecurity challenges of today and for years to come.

Sharing the same mission and values of integrity, freedom and resilience, Romania's National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) – in partnership with Bitdefender – will provide technical consulting, threat intelligence and, free of charge, cybersecurity technology to any business, government institution or private citizen of Ukraine for as long as it is necessary.

Additionally, the Directorate in partnership with Bitdefender will provide Bitdefender cybersecurity technologies free of charge for one year to any company or public entity from NATO or European Union space who seeks to enhance their cybersecurity posture by replacing cybersecurity solutions which present trust concerns from a technical or geopolitical perspective.

Romania considers that the cyberspace must be secure and resilient, and no geopolitical or military interests should affect the lives of people and their business.

We remain committed to help all citizens, and the private and public sector actors of the free and democratic world, for keeping our planet as a conflict-free place.

We invite all NATO and European Union member states to contribute to this endeavour.

STATEMENT END

As the invasion of Ukraine intensifies, the threat of cyberattacks carried out by nation-states, cybergangs and hacktivist sympathizers is significantly amplified. This enhanced collaboration is designed to support government organizations, critical infrastructure, economic interests and the personal security of citizens at greater risk for destructive attacks and cyber espionage.

"We are deeply saddened by the unprovoked brutal act of war against the free people of Ukraine and are committed to doing what we can to support them and our NATO allies," said Florin Talpes co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. "As proud Romanians and a company of global citizens, we stand with our northern neighbors who bravely fight for their future."

For more information on the collaboration visit https://www.dnsc.ro/ and https://www.bitdefender.com/ukraine.

