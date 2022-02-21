InventHelp Inventor Develops Physical Therapy Accessory for Knees (NEJ-106)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was in physical therapy for my knee and I thought there could be an accessory to help increase strength in my knee muscles," said an inventor, from South River, N.J., "so I invented the KNEEDLER. My design offers a practical article of physical therapy equipment that can be used during a multitude of knee exercises."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to strengthen the knee during physical therapy exercises. In doing so, it enables the user to complete the rotation of an extended leg with more or less pressure. It also can be employed in a multitude of exercises involving the legs, knees, etc. The invention features a durable and lightweight design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for physical therapists, hospitals and individuals with knee problems or those recovering from knee surgery. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NEJ-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp