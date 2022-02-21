Camly Academy declares mission towards sustainable education during the event "Self-Education for Happiness: Good to Great" on February 22, 2022.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to UNESCO, Education for Sustainable Development enables people to acquire the knowledge, skills, attitudes and necessary values to shape a sustainable future. This empowers learners of all ages with the knowledge, skills, values and attitudes to address the global challenges which human being face, including climate change, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, poverty and inequality.

It can be said that 2022 will open up many restructurings and one of these is to reshape the concept of education. Learning must prepare for learners of all ages to find solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow. Education must be transformative and enable us to make informed decisions, take individual and collective action to change society, work towards our common prosperity and care for the planet.

Deeply understanding the current situation and wishing to share the message "EFFECTIVE LEARNING AND CREATE GREAT VALUE", the president of Camly Group has built a global education platform with the desire to spread the philosophy Self-Education for Happiness - self-directed learning, actively seeking and receiving knowledge. This will efficience on knowledge, time and money, and bring efficiency to individuals and society. In addition, learning should go hand in hand with practice. After studying, you have the opportunity to share, have an immediate application environment and have a job that matches your interests and new knowledge. This helps retain knowledge and create immediate, long-term and sustainable great value.

"Camly Academy is a global education platform built and operated by a Vietnamese team, we aim to connect, support and promote the potential and abilities of learners and knowledge-sharers. Education liberates and opens the imagination and is the foundation for self-confidence. It is the key to prosperity and opens up a world of opportunity, enabling each of us to contribute to a healthy, progressive society. Learning benefits every human being and should be available to everyone." Ms.Camly Duong, founder of the platform shared.

The Camly Academy platform has reached 100,000 learners in just the first 5 months after launching the first experience version on the market. In this event, the team will also introduce educational partners from the US and training content in the fields of: economy - technology - creative thinking.

Discover more about Camly Academy Platform: https://camlydemy.co/

