EXELA TECHNOLOGIES INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Exela Technologies, Inc. - XELA

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Exela Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqCM: XELA).

On March 16, 2020, the Company disclosed that it was unable to file its Form 10-K for the year-ended December 31, 2019 on time and would need to restate certain of its financial statements. The following day, the Company further disclosed that it would need to restate its financial statements for 2017, 2018, and interim periods through September 30, 2019 "to correct certain historical accounting errors" as a result of a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting. Then, on May 21, 2020, the Company announced the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Exela's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

