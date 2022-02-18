SelectBlinds.com Takes on Primary Sponsorship of David Ragan with Rick Ware Racing for The 2022 DAYTONA 500

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SelectBlinds.com, the DIY window décor brand, has joined forces with the Rick Ware Racing family to be the primary sponsor for David Ragan's No. 15 Ford Mustang. The sponsorship has been announced for the NASCAR season opener, The DAYTONA 500 (at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida). Select Blinds has been partnering with Ragan since 2019.

Select Blinds is sponsoring David Ragan's No. 15 Ford Mustang racing in the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, February 20th at 2:30 pm EST. (PRNewswire)

The SelectBlinds.com/Ragan partnership began after Rick Steele , co-founder and Executive Chairman of Select Blinds, purchased the Ford Mustang (then No. 38) from Ragan and the team at the Barrett-Jackson auto auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, to support the Shriners Hospitals for Children .

As avid advocates for child-safety, which is reflected in the company's product offerings, it was a natural fit for SelectBlinds.com to form the affiliation with Ragan, which began with Steele's purchase to help support a childrens' charity. Steele has since nurtured a friendship and working relationship with Ragan. In turn, Ragan considers himself a "loyal [Select Blinds] customer" who touts his ability to install Select Blinds window coverings himself in his home.

SelectBlinds.com has been affiliated with Ragan since his time at Front Row Motorsports. Ragan stepped away from full-time racing at the end of the 2019 NASCAR season, going on to finish fourth in 2020's DAYTONA 500 for Rick Ware Racing.

Ragan said, "The DAYTONA 500 is a special race, and Select Blinds is a perfect partner to have on our No. 15 Ford Mustang . . . This will be the fourth consecutive year that the Select Blinds colors will be on board while we chase the checkered flag for The Great American Race! Let's go!"

The DAYTONA 500 race is set for February 20, 2022. The 500-Mile race will air on NASCAR on FOX at 2:30pm ET.

About Select Blinds: Select Blinds is a leading online retailer of independently branded window fashions. In 2016, SelectBlinds.com became the first custom window covering company to offer Kid-safe cordless lift systems on ALL its products, leading industry efforts to change manufacturer safety standards. This push has helped prevent child deaths and injuries that result annually from traditional loose, corded lift systems. For more information on Select Blinds, visit SelectBlinds.com. Follow on social media: Facebook , Instagram , Twitter , Pinterest , and LinkedIn.

