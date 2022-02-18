NJ Professional Appointed on Board of Multi-State Financial Planning Firm

WESTWOOD, N.J., Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modera Wealth Management LLC ("Modera") is proud to announce that it has named Kelly A. Henning, CFP®, MSFS to its Board of Managers.

"Kelly Henning's story is one of incredible achievement and devotion to our clients and company," said Tom Orecchio, Chief Executive Officer, Principal, and Wealth Manager at Modera. "Her contributions to Modera have been exemplary and we are truly privileged to welcome Kelly and her future contributions to our Board."

Kelly grew up in Maplewood and Hillsdale, New Jersey and earned a B.A. in Business and Economics at Lafayette College. She was a Marquis Scholar at Lafayette, the College's highest academic honor. Kelly started with Modera as a college intern in its New Jersey office and joined the company as a full-time Client Services Specialist in 2009. Since then, she has had multiple official promotions in title and responsibility over the past 13 years, quickly progressing from Financial Analyst to Financial Advisor to Wealth Manager, and in 2020 to Principal and owner of the firm. Committed to continuing education, she earned the Certified Financial Planner® designation in 2013, and her Masters of Science in Financial Services (MSFS) at the American College of Financial Services in 2019. In addition to this newly announced Board of Managers seat, Kelly also leads Modera's Financial Planning Committee.

"Being nominated to Modera's Board of Managers is a great honor. I look forward to serving our clients and firm in this new role ," said Kelly Henning. "Helping clients with their financial futures is why I love my job and continually look for opportunities to best serve our clients. I have been lucky enough to work for a great company with incredible shareholders and colleagues to teach and guide me along the way. This is something I hope to impart to others in their financial careers."

Kelly resides in Ramsey with her husband Kyle and their two young children.

About Modera:

Modera Wealth Management, LLC (Modera) is a fee-only, independent wealth management firm with offices in Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Florida and serves clients across the country. Since the firm's inception in 1983, Modera has maintained a client-first philosophy. Modera was formed as a fee-only registered investment adviser which, at that time, was rare in the industry. www.moderawealth.com

