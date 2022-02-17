Kiosk Association Releases Articles of Organization for ADA

DENVER, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February Self-Service News: KMA is pleased to announce our Articles of Organization. The document is now available on the kma.global website . "This is another step towards strengthening the association and providing an even more effective accessibility and ADA direction for the Association," said Craig Keefner, manager.

On Feb 16th we had our quarterly call with over 50 participants. Topics included the upcoming rulemaking session scheduled to begin in April, industry-wide certification options and POS terminals. The newly appointed eight members of the U.S. Access Board will be introduced at the March 9th meeting .

This month we published the leading article by attorney Lainey Feingold, Kiosk Accessibility - It's The Law -- Lainey is an expert at structured negotiation. We added Marsha Mazz & David Capozzi as new honorary members of the Hall of Fame. And finally, the Senate has formed a commission to modernize HIPAA .

And new technology like Smart City deployments and EV Charging Stations (new ones at Walgreens) are using blanket statement "units are ADA-compliant". It would help if those items were documented. There are also data privacy issues and the revenue potential for selling personal data.

Tech Highlight This Month

Lidar -- the new Grabango C-Store deployment continues the trend for ultimate contactless. 340 convenience stores and we can assume it's lidar-based. Nourish-Bloom in Georgia is using the same lidar technology as well. It's the new "just walk in -- just walk out" shopping model.

Coming Events

Our next in-person event is in Chicago May 21st and the National Restaurant Association show. We are booth 6576 in the Tech Pavilion next to Epson and SpotOn.

June 8th in Las Vegas is InfoComm 2022 and we are an official media partner for InfoComm . Big screens for menu boards, EV charging stations at places like Walgreens and Kohls.

For more information contact Craig Keefner, 720-324-1837 or craig@catareno.com or you can visit https://kioskindustry.org/ . Since 1996 for 26 years serving the self-service technology market. For a complete list of verticals visit The Industry Group , at https://industrygroup.org/ .

