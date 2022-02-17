INSD Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.("Instadose" or the "Company") (OTC: INSD).

Class Period: December 8, 2020 – November 24, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: February 28, 2022

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Instadose lawsuit, you can submit your contact information at www.glancylaw.com/cases/instadose-pharma-corp/. You can also contact Charles H. Linehan, of GPM at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or via email at shareholders@glancylaw.com to learn more about your rights.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada; (2) Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company; (3) the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Charles Linehan, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

