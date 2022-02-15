Mercury General Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Results and Declares Quarterly Dividend

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) reported today the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021 results:
Consolidated Highlights
Three Months Ended
Change
Nine Months Ended
Change
2021
2020
$
%
2021
2020
$
%
(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)
Net premiums earned (2)
$
958,266
$
921,860
$
36,406
3.9
%
$
3,741,948
$
3,555,635
$
186,313
5.2
%
Net premiums written (1) (2)
$
932,678
$
895,528
$
37,150
4.1
%
$
3,855,369
$
3,611,543
$
243,826
6.8
%
Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax (3)
$
43,217
$
90,209
$
(46,992)
(52.1)
%
$
88,210
$
67,727
$
20,483
30.2
%
Net income
$
30,473
$
166,743
$
(136,270)
(81.7)
%
$
247,937
$
374,607
$
(126,670)
(33.8)
%
Net income per diluted share
$
0.55
$
3.01
$
(2.46)
(81.7)
%
$
4.48
$
6.77
$
(2.29)
(33.8)
%
Operating (loss) income (1)
$
(12,744)
$
76,534
$
(89,278)
(116.7)
%
$
159,727
$
306,880
$
(147,153)
(48.0)
%
Operating (loss) income per diluted share (1)
$
(0.23)
$
1.38
$
(1.61)
(116.7)
%
$
2.88
$
5.54
$
(2.66)
(48.0)
%
Catastrophe losses net of reinsurance (4)
$
19,000
$
21,000
$
(2,000)
(9.5)
%
$
104,000
$
64,000
$
40,000
62.5
%
Combined ratio (5)
105.4
%
93.3
%
—
12.1 pts
98.3
%
93.1
%
—
5.2 pts
(1)
These measures are not based on U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), are defined in "Information
(2)
The Company's net premiums earned and written were reduced by $0.1 million and $127.7 million for the three
(3)
Net realized investment gains before tax were $55 million and $114 million for the three months ended December 31,
(4)
Catastrophe losses due to the events that occurred during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 totaled
(5)
The Company experienced favorable development of approximately $2 million and $3 million on prior accident years'
Investment Results
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(000's except average annual yield)
Average invested assets at cost (1)
$ 4,799,548
$ 4,398,360
$ 4,681,462
$ 4,291,888
Net investment income (2)
Before income taxes
$ 34,161
$ 34,057
$ 129,727
$ 134,858
After income taxes
$ 30,048
$ 30,286
$ 115,216
$ 120,043
Average annual yield on investments - after income taxes (2)
2.5 %
2.8 %
2.5 %
2.8 %
(1)
Fixed maturities and short-term bonds at amortized cost; equities and other short-term investments at cost. Average
(2)
Net investment income before and after income taxes for the three months ended December 31, 2021 remained relatively
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.6350 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 16, 2022.
Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple line insurance organization offering predominantly personal automobile and homeowners insurance through a network of independent producers in many states. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.mercuryinsurance.com.
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Certain statements contained in this report are forward-looking statements based on the Company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those anticipated by the Company. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) and are subject to change based upon various factors, including but not limited to the following risks and uncertainties: changes in the demand for the Company's insurance products, inflation and general economic conditions, including general market risks associated with the Company's investment portfolio; the accuracy and adequacy of the Company's pricing methodologies; catastrophes in the markets served by the Company; uncertainties related to estimates, assumptions and projections generally; the possibility that actual loss experience may vary adversely from the actuarial estimates made to determine the Company's loss reserves in general; the Company's ability to obtain and the timing of the approval of premium rate changes for insurance policies issued in states where the Company operates; legislation adverse to the automobile insurance industry or business generally that may be enacted in the states where the Company operates; the Company's success in managing its business in non-California states; the presence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing and marketing efforts; the Company's ability to successfully manage its claims organization outside of California; the Company's ability to successfully allocate the resources used in the states with reduced or exited operations to its operations in other states; changes in driving patterns and loss trends; acts of war and terrorist activities; pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases; court decisions and trends in litigation and health care and auto repair costs; and legal, cyber security, regulatory and litigation risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed discussion of some of the foregoing risks and uncertainties, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF OPERATING RESULTS
(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Net premium earned
$ 958,266
$ 921,860
$ 3,741,948
$ 3,555,635
Net investment income
34,161
34,057
129,727
134,858
Net realized investment gains
54,705
114,189
111,658
85,731
Other
2,141
1,478
10,024
8,287
Total revenues
$ 1,049,273
$ 1,071,584
$ 3,993,357
$ 3,784,511
Expenses:
Losses and loss adjustment expenses
778,637
629,716
2,760,155
2,395,343
Policy acquisition costs
164,829
164,184
633,385
627,788
Other operating expenses
66,674
66,312
283,397
285,831
Interest
4,268
4,262
17,113
17,048
Total expenses
$ 1,014,408
$ 864,474
$ 3,694,050
$ 3,326,010
Income before income taxes
34,865
207,110
299,307
458,501
Income tax expense
4,392
40,367
51,370
83,894
Net income
$ 30,473
$ 166,743
$ 247,937
$ 374,607
Basic average shares outstanding
55,371
55,358
55,368
55,358
Diluted average shares outstanding
55,374
55,358
55,374
55,358
Basic Per Share Data
Net income
$ 0.55
$ 3.01
$ 4.48
$ 6.77
Net realized investment gains, net of tax
$ 0.78
$ 1.63
$ 1.59
$ 1.22
Diluted Per Share Data
Net income
$ 0.55
$ 3.01
$ 4.48
$ 6.77
Net realized investment gains, net of tax
$ 0.78
$ 1.63
$ 1.59
$ 1.22
Operating Ratios-GAAP Basis
Loss ratio
81.3 %
68.3 %
73.8 %
67.4 %
Expense ratio
24.2 %
25.0 %
24.5 %
25.7 %
Combined ratio (a)
105.4 %
93.3 %
98.3 %
93.1 %
(a)
Combined ratio for the three months ended December 31, 2021 does not sum due to rounding.
MERCURY GENERAL CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS AND OTHER INFORMATION
(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Investments, at fair value:
Fixed maturity securities (amortized cost $3,909,780; $3,388,418)
$ 4,031,523
$ 3,549,810
Equity securities (cost $754,536; $$695,150)
970,939
803,851
Short-term investments (cost $141,206; $376,547)
140,127
375,609
Total investments
5,142,589
4,729,270
Cash
335,557
348,479
Receivables:
Premiums
621,740
599,070
Allowance for credit losses on premiums receivable
(6,000)
(10,000)
Premiums receivable, net of allowance for credit losses
615,740
589,070
Accrued investment income
43,299
42,985
Other
7,600
10,730
Total receivables
666,639
642,785
Reinsurance recoverables
45,000
48,579
Allowance for credit losses on reinsurance recoverables
—
(91)
Reinsurance recoverables, net of allowance for credit losses
45,000
48,488
Deferred policy acquisition costs
258,259
246,994
Fixed assets, net
191,332
178,923
Operating lease right-of-use assets
31,967
40,554
Current income taxes
20,108
—
Goodwill
42,796
42,796
Other intangible assets, net
10,255
11,322
Other assets
27,970
38,635
Total assets
$ 6,772,472
$ 6,328,246
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
$ 2,226,430
$ 1,991,304
Unearned premiums
1,519,799
1,405,873
Notes payable
372,931
372,532
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
169,125
194,421
Operating lease liabilities
34,577
43,825
Current income taxes
—
10,426
Deferred income taxes
53,569
41,132
Other liabilities
255,760
236,136
Shareholders' equity
2,140,281
2,032,597
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 6,772,472
$ 6,328,246
OTHER INFORMATION
Common stock shares outstanding
55,371
55,358
Book value per share
$38.65
$36.72
Statutory surplus (a)
$1.83 billion
$1.77 billion
Net premiums written to surplus ratio (a)
2.11
2.04
Debt to total capital ratio (b)
14.9 %
15.6 %
Portfolio duration (including all short-term instruments) (a)(c)
3.4 years
3.0 years
Policies-in-force (company-wide "PIF") (a)
Personal Auto PIF
1,122
1,116
Homeowners PIF
705
671
Commercial Auto PIF
39
38
(a)
Unaudited.
(b)
Debt to Debt plus Shareholders' Equity (Debt at face value).
(c)
Modified duration reflecting anticipated early calls.
SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES
(000's except per-share amounts and ratios)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Reconciliations of Comparable GAAP Measures to Operating Measures (a)
Net premiums earned
$
958,266
$
921,860
$
3,741,948
$
3,555,635
Change in net unearned premiums
(25,588)
(26,332)
113,421
55,908
Net premiums written
$
932,678
$
895,528
$
3,855,369
$
3,611,543
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
778,637
$
629,716
$
2,760,155
$
2,395,343
Change in net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves
(94,360)
(49,466)
(248,208)
(91,539)
Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses
$
684,277
$
580,250
$
2,511,947
$
2,303,804
Net income
$
30,473
$
166,743
$
247,937
$
374,607
Less: Net realized investment gains
54,705
114,189
111,658
85,731
Tax on net realized investment gains (b)
11,488
23,980
23,448
18,004
Net realized investment gains, net of tax
43,217
90,209
88,210
67,727
Operating (loss) income
$
(12,744)
$
76,534
$
159,727
$
306,880
Per diluted share:
Net income
$
0.55
$
3.01
$
4.48
$
6.77
Less: Net realized investment (losses) gains, net of tax
0.78
1.63
1.59
1.22
Operating (loss) income (c)
$
(0.23)
$
1.38
$
2.88
$
5.54
Combined ratio
98.3
%
93.1
%
Effect of estimated prior periods' loss development
0.7
%
(0.6)
%
Combined ratio-accident period basis
99.0
%
92.5
%
(a)
See "Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures" on page 7.
(b)
Based on federal statutory rate of 21%.
(c)
Operating income per diluted share for each of the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 does not sum due to rounding.
Information Regarding GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
The Company has presented information within this document containing operating measures which in management's opinion provide investors with useful, industry specific information to help them evaluate, and perform meaningful comparisons of, the Company's performance, but that may not be presented in accordance with GAAP. These measures are not intended to replace, and should be read in conjunction with, the GAAP financial results.
Net income is the GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to operating income. Operating income is net income excluding realized investment gains and losses, net of tax. Operating income is used by management along with the other components of net income to assess the Company's performance. Management uses operating income as an important measure to evaluate the results of the Company's insurance business. Management believes that operating income provides investors with a valuable measure of the Company's ongoing performance as it reveals trends in the Company's insurance business that may be obscured by the effect of net realized investment gains and losses. Realized investment gains and losses may vary significantly between periods and are generally driven by external economic developments such as capital market conditions. Accordingly, operating income highlights the results from ongoing operations and the underlying profitability of the Company's core insurance business. Operating income, which is provided as supplemental information and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, does not reflect the overall profitability of the Company's business. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net income to operating income.
Net premiums earned, the most directly comparable GAAP measure to net premiums written, represents the portion of premiums written that is recognized as revenue in the financial statements for the periods presented and earned on a pro-rata basis over the term of the policies. Net premiums written is a statutory financial measure which represents the premiums charged on policies issued during a fiscal period less any applicable reinsurance. Net premiums written is designed to determine production levels and is meant as supplemental information and not intended to replace net premiums earned. Such information should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of net premiums earned to net premiums written.
Incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses is the most directly comparable GAAP measure to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses excludes the effects of changes in the loss reserve accounts. Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses is provided as supplemental information and is not intended to replace incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of incurred losses and loss adjustment expenses to paid losses and loss adjustment expenses.
Combined ratio is the most directly comparable measure to combined ratio-accident period basis. Combined ratio-accident period basis is computed as the difference between two GAAP operating ratios: the combined ratio and prior accident periods' loss development ratio. Management believes that combined ratio-accident period basis is useful to investors and it is used to reveal the trends in the Company's results of operations that may be obscured by development on prior accident periods' loss reserves. Combined ratio-accident period basis is meant as supplemental information and is not intended to replace the GAAP combined ratio. It should be read in conjunction with the GAAP financial results. See "Supplemental Schedules" above for a reconciliation of GAAP combined ratio to combined ratio-accident period basis.
