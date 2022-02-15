Busch Family Debuts Luxury Fragrance Collection, Béatus, at Neiman Marcus

PARIS, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Béatus, a new collection of fine fragrances, is proud to announce its first major distribution partnership with premier luxury retailer Neiman Marcus. Beginning today, Béatus will be available at Neiman Marcus St. Louis as well as online at NeimanMarcus.com.

Béatus was co-created by longtime beauty industry veteran, Gabriel Reboh along with Billy Busch, most widely known for his association with the American beer empire with a mission to combine French elegance and a strong dedication to quality. The luxury department store will carry the inaugural collection from Béatus, offering six highly concentrated eau de parfums crafted with the finest ingredients from Grasse. Each perfume has its own distinctive scent profile drawn from nature, culminating in a unique sensorial experience that embodies the boldness and richness of the brand.

"Having been immersed in the fashion and hair industry for over 25 years, I was ready to take on a new adventure and dive into the world of perfumes," said Gabriel Reboh, Founder & Artistic Director of Béatus. "I'm excited for Neiman Marcus customers to experience the products first-hand and feel our commitment to excellence."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Neiman Marcus, a leader in cultivating iconic lifestyle brands, and we are elated that our first brick and mortar location is in my family's hometown of St. Louis," shared Co-Founder Billy Busch. "We always felt this would be a natural extension into a new category for our business."

Offering a well-balanced, sustainably produced fragrance at an affordable price is a key pillar of the Béatus brand. Joining the repertoire of fine fragrances at Neiman Marcus will allow for greater accessibility and visibility at launch with their core consumer.

Béatus will continue to expand its portfolio this year, becoming a distinguished global lifestyle and beauty destination. The brand is poised to further develop its retail footprint in America with additional doors and consumer sampling opportunities. For more information about Béatus, please visit https://www.beatusparis.com/.

About Neiman Marcus Group:

Neiman Marcus Group is a luxury, multi–branded, omni–channel fashion retailer conducting integrated store and online operations under the Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Neiman Marcus Last Call, and Horchow brand names. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

About Béatus:

Béatus is a beautiful line of six highly-concentrated eau de parfums, created by the expert perfumers at Symrise, each with their own distinctive scent profile drawing from the natural world of gardens and forests. Béatus was created in collaboration between Artistic Director and Founder, Gabriel Reboh, and the Busch family, known for their renowned American beer empire. Together, the partnership culminated in a truly unique line of fragrances at the intersection of French elegance and American nostalgia. Each of the six 100mL fragrances retails for $180 and is available for purchase currently on BeatusParis.com and NeimanMarcus.com.

